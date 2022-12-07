Jannat Zubair
In stylish gowns
Image source: Sujata Setiya Instagram
Beaming in white
To see Jannat in this satin strapless white gown is a pretty vision to behold!
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Decked up in this red bodycon gown, the diva looks breathtaking as she poses in it
Ravishing in Red
Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Proving her spectacular fashion sense, Jannat has styled her striped designed gown with elegance
Stunner
Image source: UAE photographer Instagram
Seen here is a no-err look where Jannat beautifully flaunts he blue sequined gown like a Fashion Icon
Bling Queen
Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Slaying like a queen and we just can’t stop gazing at her sheer elegance as she grooves in this black strapless gown!
Stunner in black
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat looks absolutely stunning as she is captured here in this embellished blue ruffle gown
Exudes elegance
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
We're in a frenzy and can’t get over this black gown and Jannat’s beauty, which is truly commendable!
Sartorial delight
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat looks astonishing in literally every attire but this pink ruffle gown can definitely make heads turn
Dreamy
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
How much sparkle is too much sparkle? Jannat in this heavily black sequined gown looks like a sight that can never be forgotten!
Incredibly slaying
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Beware of this bewitching look! Jannat’s thigh-high slit gown and fabulous fit body are enough to make many hearts skip a beat
Dazzling
