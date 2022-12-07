Heading 3

Jannat Zubair
 In stylish gowns

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Sujata Setiya Instagram

Beaming in white

To see Jannat in this satin strapless white gown is a pretty vision to behold!

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Decked up in this red bodycon gown, the diva looks breathtaking as she poses in it

Ravishing in Red

Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram

Proving her spectacular fashion sense, Jannat has styled her striped designed gown with elegance

Stunner

Image source: UAE photographer Instagram

Seen here is a no-err look where Jannat beautifully flaunts he blue sequined gown like a Fashion Icon

Bling Queen

Image source:  Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram

Slaying like a queen and we just can’t stop gazing at her sheer elegance as she grooves in this black strapless gown!

Stunner in black

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat looks absolutely stunning as she is captured here in this embellished blue ruffle gown 

Exudes elegance

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

We're in a frenzy and can’t get over this black gown and Jannat’s beauty, which is truly commendable!

Sartorial delight

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat looks astonishing in literally every attire but this pink ruffle gown can definitely make heads turn

Dreamy

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

How much sparkle is too much sparkle? Jannat in this heavily black sequined gown looks like a sight that can never be forgotten!

Incredibly slaying

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Beware of this bewitching look! Jannat’s thigh-high slit gown and fabulous fit body are enough to make many hearts skip a beat

Dazzling

