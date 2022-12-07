Celebrities
who love a pantsuit
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Ananya Panday
The Khaali Peeli actress looked pretty stunning and sassy in a brown three-piece suit with ankle length pants, an oversized blazer and crop top
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Mala sure does know how to take things up a notch as she dazzles in a blush green suit from the brand Judy Zhang and pairs it up with a yellow clutch
Malaika Arora
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Bhediya actress oozed elegance and panache in her brown ensemble Massimo Dutti and acesssorized with gold statement earrings and strappy heels
Kriti Sanon
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Shanaya was a boss lady as she posed in pristine white pansuit set by Studio Amelia Her brown tresses and some dainty jewelry completed the look
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress looked absolutely stunning in a black sequined oversized pantsuit set by Zara and styled with beach waves and pink lips
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress glowed in a black sequin pantsuit that she accessorised with a cut-out top that showed off her lean body and flared pants that flowed beautifully on her long legs
Pooja Hegde
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Her look was all about the summer vibes, with a baby pink suit, a cropped blazer, a white tank top, and pleated pants, and her open hairstyle added to her overall chic look
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking as fresh as a daisy in a light yellow pantsuit that she paired with a black top and white pumps, Alia Bhatt definitely turned heads
Alia Bhatt
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
For her coffee date with Karan, she opted for a chic look by wearing a lace brallete with a Tom Ford suit and bulgari jewelry
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress stunned in a hot red suit by Prabal Gurung that featured a bow style belt for that added oomph factor and complete the look with black heels
Kiara Advani
