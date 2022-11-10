Celebrities who love leather outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 10, 2022
The Phone Bhoot actress makes a stylish case for leather outfits by sporting a sexy black little dress with a one-shoulder sleeve.
For Halloween, Ananya chose to recreate Poo’s iconic character in a beige leather skirt and a strappy pink top accessorised with quirky add-ons.
The Mimi actress exuded oomph in a strapless leather dress that hugged her frame in all the right places.
The Brahmastra actress looked party-ready in a blue leather skirt with zipper detail, and a sparkly cropped jacket.
The Gehraiyaan actress looked smoking hot in a fiery red leather dress from Milo Maria.
Shilpa styled her maroon ribbed crop top with a ruched midi leather skirt in brown.
The Malang star looked snazzy in a pair of high-waist faux leather pants and a wine-hued crop top.
Malla made a striking style statement in a pair of cigarette leather shorts and a full-sleeved black jacket on top of a nude lace corset.
The Dabangg actress looked ravishing in a little black leather dress with a corseted bodice.
The starlet showed off her styling prowess in a chic black oversized leather blazer.
