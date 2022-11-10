Heading 3

Celebrities who love leather outfits

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Phone Bhoot actress makes a stylish case for leather outfits by sporting a sexy black little dress with a one-shoulder sleeve. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

For Halloween, Ananya chose to recreate Poo’s iconic character in a beige leather skirt and a strappy pink top accessorised with quirky add-ons. 

Ananya Panday

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress exuded oomph in a strapless leather dress that hugged her frame in all the right places. 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked party-ready in a blue leather skirt with zipper detail, and a sparkly cropped jacket. 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The Gehraiyaan actress looked smoking hot in a fiery red leather dress from Milo Maria. 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Shilpa styled her maroon ribbed crop top with a ruched midi leather skirt in brown. 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla 

The Malang star looked snazzy in a pair of high-waist faux leather pants and a wine-hued crop top. 

Disha Patani

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malla made a striking style statement in a pair of cigarette leather shorts and a full-sleeved black jacket on top of a nude lace corset. 

Malaika Arora

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

The Dabangg actress looked ravishing in a little black leather dress with a corseted bodice. 

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet showed off her styling prowess in a chic black oversized leather blazer. 

Khushi Kapoor

