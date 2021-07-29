pink bodycon dresses

Celebs who love

July
29, 2021

Kriti Sanon showed her styling prowess by opting for a bubblegum pink bodycon dress with padded shoulders and a square neckline

Ananya Panday looked ravishing in a bright pink Oh Polly vinyl mini dress that hugged her frame at the right places!

Vaani Kapoor sizzled in a sleeveless pink dress that came with a scalloped neckline and mid-length hem

Nora Fatehi raised the temperature in a ruched satin mini dress that accentuated all of her envious curves

Disha Patani turned on the heat in a hot pink mini dress with ruched detailing along its sides

Katrina Kaif’s one-shouldered Stella McCartney dress looked crisp and sexy as hell!

Kiara Advani made a strong case for the light pink mini dress that elevated her petite frame well

Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed us how to rock a bodyfit blush pink number with black heels and sunglasses

Credits: Getty Images

For the birthday bash of Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor wore a neon pink bodycon number that showed off her gorgeous curves!

