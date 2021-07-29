pink bodycon dresses
Celebs who love July
29, 2021
Kriti Sanon showed her styling prowess by opting for a bubblegum pink bodycon dress with padded shoulders and a square neckline
Ananya Panday looked ravishing in a bright pink Oh Polly vinyl mini dress that hugged her frame at the right places!
Vaani Kapoor sizzled in a sleeveless pink dress that came with a scalloped neckline and mid-length hem
Nora Fatehi raised the temperature in a ruched satin mini dress that accentuated all of her envious curves
Disha Patani turned on the heat in a hot pink mini dress with ruched detailing along its sides
Katrina Kaif’s one-shouldered Stella McCartney dress looked crisp and sexy as hell!
Kiara Advani made a strong case for the light pink mini dress that elevated her petite frame well
Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed us how to rock a bodyfit blush pink number with black heels and sunglasses Credits: Getty Images
For the birthday bash of Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor wore a neon pink bodycon number that showed off her gorgeous curves!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla