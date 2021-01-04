Celebrities who love statement earrings

Tara Sutaria looks absolutely breathtaking as she dons a pair of floral statement earrings

Kriti Sanon takes her sequinned dress to the next level with a pair of dangler earrings

Sara Ali Khan completes her traditional look with some beautiful white statement earrings

Shraddha Kapoor adds some funk to her green and white co-ord set with pink fringed statement earrings

Sonam Kapoor who is always known for her daring fashion choices wears a pair of gorgeous earrings with her outfit
Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes retro as she styles a polka-dotted saree with a pair of white and red statement earrings

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks absolutely stunning as she pairs her yellow saree with gold statement earrings

Ananya Panday pairs her sunshine yellow dress with some funky gold statement earrings

Kiara Advani takes her simple saree to the next level by donning a pair of blue and silver statement earrings

Anushka Sharma shines as she accessorises her look with heavy silver earrings

Malaika Arora stuns as she dons a pair of dangler earrings with her sequinned outfit

