Celebrities who rocked
mermaid gowns

January 10, 2021

Sonam Kapoor is the epitome of elegance in this cream mermaid gown by Ezra couture

Jacqueline Fernandez looks radiant in this ice blue mermaid gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Janhvi Kapoor shines in this purple Manish Malhotra mermaid gown

Alia Bhatt puts her best fashion foot forward in this white mermaid gown

Nora Fatehi stuns in this red sequinned mermaid dress

Kriti Sanon looks impeccable in this cream full length mermaid dress by Yousef Al Jasmi

Malaika Arora is beautiful in this neon green mermaid dress by Amit Aggarwal

Kiara Advani shines in this bright yellow Pankaj and Nidhi mermaid gown

Nushrratt Bharuccha shows off her petite figure in this cream lace mermaid gown

Taapsee Pannu looks ethereal in this black butterfly inspired mermaid gown by Fouad Sarkis

