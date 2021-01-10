Celebrities who rocked January 10, 2021
mermaid gowns
Sonam Kapoor is the epitome of elegance in this cream mermaid gown by Ezra couture
Jacqueline Fernandez looks radiant in this ice blue mermaid gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Janhvi Kapoor shines in this purple Manish Malhotra mermaid gown
Alia Bhatt puts her best fashion foot forward in this white mermaid gown
Nora Fatehi stuns in this red sequinned mermaid dress
Kriti Sanon looks impeccable in this cream full length mermaid dress by Yousef Al Jasmi
Malaika Arora is beautiful in this neon green mermaid dress by Amit Aggarwal
Kiara Advani shines in this bright yellow Pankaj and Nidhi mermaid gown
Nushrratt Bharuccha shows off her petite figure in this cream lace mermaid gown
Taapsee Pannu looks ethereal in this black butterfly inspired mermaid gown by Fouad Sarkis
For more updates on
Bollywood, style and fashion
follow Pinkvilla