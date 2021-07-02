Tikkas
Wedding Maang
Celeb-approved July 02, 2021
Let’s start with actress Alia Bhatt who served us with three beautiful maang-tikka looks! First, we have this gold maang tikka that she wore with a blush pink lehenga
For a close friend's wedding, Alia wore her navy blue ensemble with a contrasting baby pink maang tikka and choker set to compliment the look
She teamed her fluorescent green Sabyasachi lehenga with a statement-making choker and a matching maang tikka
Recently, Yami Gautam left us speechless with her classic bridal look. She wore a traditional silk saree with a gold choker set, a gold and pearl maang tikka and a matching nath
Malaika Arora took the desi route in a silver lehenga by Manish Malhotra. To finish off the look, she ditched earrings and necklace, and instead opted for a simple diamond maang tikka
For her brother’s wedding festivities, Kangana Ranaut wore her striking blue and purple lehenga with a statement-making maang tikka, matching earrings and a choker with uncut diamonds
Karisma Kapoor chose to match her stunning ethnic outfit with an equally stunning gold maang tikka and a pair of gold jhumka earrings
Going all out with statement jewellery, Sonam Kapoor accessorised her mehendi lehenga with a statement choker studded with uncut diamonds, a matching maang tikka and jhumkas
Keeping things simple yet significant, millennial actress Ananya Panday wore a silver maang-tikka with her peppy green sharara set
For a wedding, Kiara Advani styled her pale pink and ivory-white lehenga with a statement choker encrusted with diamonds and emeralds, matching earrings and a maang tikka
Ditching most of her jewellery for a fresh look, Shraddha Kapoor paired her mustard yellow Arpita Mehta drape with a contrasting maang tikka with sapphire stones
