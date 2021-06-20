Celeb-approved
necklaces that we love June 20, 2021
To attend a fashion week, Deepika Padukone wore her printed maxi Dior dress with a gold layered zodiac necklace by label Misho Designs
For a wedding, Deepika went all-out desi and styled her fuschia pink saree with a pearl choker encrusted with a ruby pendant with a long pearl necklace
With her statement Arpita Mehta creation, Kiara Advani wore a multi-stringed necklace that was studded with uncut diamonds
Disha Patani kept things trendy by opting for layered necklaces in a single colour. Her jewellery included chokers, charm necklaces and simple pendants
We love Ananya Panday’s millennial take on how to wear gold chains with minimal pendants
Serving us with a fresh bridesmaid look, Madhuri Dixit accessorised her simple white shirt and pink skirt with a multi-layered jadau necklace
For a wedding, Alia Bhatt chose to team her monotone yellow lehenga with an ornate choker that was crafted with uncut diamonds
We also love Kangana Rananut’s minimal take on chokers. She opted for a pearl threaded choker that bore a ruby pendant and complemented her pastel saree well
Janhvi Kapoor accessorised her simple tee and denim jeans with chunky golden layered necklaces and amped up the casual chic look!
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for a silver oxidised necklace that she styled with a printed green saree. Pure love!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is not the one to shy away from serving bold looks. Here, she has worn a Serpent Bulgari number that accentuates her long neck
