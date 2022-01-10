Fashion

Jan 10, 2022

Celebrity-inspired beach outfits

Alia Bhatt

Standing out against the beautiful hues of the backdrop, Alia Bhatt's colour blocked swimwear certainly made her stand out in style

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ananya Panday

Nothing beats a stylish beach outfit better than a stylish swimsuit and Ananya Panday's sunflower high waist bikini suit is proof of that

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu brought the beauty of white to life when she donned this minimalistic bikini with frills during her vacation in the Maldives

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi made tropical holidays even more exciting by donning fashionable tropical prints and radiating true beauty

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara looked fabulous in a floral blue monokini, which she paired with rose-tinted glasses, that made her look super stylish

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Balmy holidays are incomplete without a colourful dress and Shilpa Shetty's printed boho chic outfit is an absolute winner

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Tara Sutaria

The diva never shies away from making fierce and bold fashion choices and this animal print swimsuit from Tara's Maldives diaries is proof

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara never misses on serving us with refreshing takes on beach outfits as she pairs them with a sarong and a bandana

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looked drop-dead gorgeous showing off her perfect curves and enviable figure in an off-shoulder swimsuit

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Black and white never gets out of fashion and Rakul Preet Singh's half and half swimsuit will surely leave you gasping for your breath

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

