Priya Nagpal
Jan 10, 2022
Celebrity-inspired beach outfits
Alia Bhatt
Standing out against the beautiful hues of the backdrop, Alia Bhatt's colour blocked swimwear certainly made her stand out in style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Ananya Panday
Nothing beats a stylish beach outfit better than a stylish swimsuit and Ananya Panday's sunflower high waist bikini suit is proof of that
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu brought the beauty of white to life when she donned this minimalistic bikini with frills during her vacation in the Maldives
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi made tropical holidays even more exciting by donning fashionable tropical prints and radiating true beauty
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara looked fabulous in a floral blue monokini, which she paired with rose-tinted glasses, that made her look super stylish
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Balmy holidays are incomplete without a colourful dress and Shilpa Shetty's printed boho chic outfit is an absolute winner
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Tara Sutaria
The diva never shies away from making fierce and bold fashion choices and this animal print swimsuit from Tara's Maldives diaries is proof
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara never misses on serving us with refreshing takes on beach outfits as she pairs them with a sarong and a bandana
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Disha Patani
Disha Patani looked drop-dead gorgeous showing off her perfect curves and enviable figure in an off-shoulder swimsuit
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
Black and white never gets out of fashion and Rakul Preet Singh's half and half swimsuit will surely leave you gasping for your breath
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
