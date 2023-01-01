Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Fashion

NOVEMBER 11 , 2023

Celebrity inspired Diwali looks for men

Image Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

A timeless choice for Diwali, a classic sherwani exudes regal charm and cultural richness

Classic Sherwani

Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

A black kurta combines sophistication with a touch of modern style, making a bold fashion statement

The Black Kurta

Image Source: Kartik Aryan Instagram

Incorporating prints into your outfit allows you to showcase your unique style during the celebration

Play up with prints 

Image Source: Aditya Roy Kapoor Instagram

It is the effortless blending of the traditional and contemporary elements, creating a striking and fashionable ensemble

Modern fusion 

Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The key to enjoying Diwali in comfort and style, allowing you to celebrate with ease and grace

Relaxed Elegance

Image Source:  Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Achieve the perfect balance, embracing the essence of the festival while staying fashion-forward

Trendy yet traditional 

Image Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Opting for tailored fits during Diwali ensures a polished and well-groomed appearance 

Tailored Fits

Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

A traditional dhoti for Diwali embodies cultural authenticity and timeless elegance, making it a classic choice for the festival

Traditional dhoti 

Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

The bandhgala adds a touch of regal sophistication to your Diwali attire, making a statement of refined style

The Bandgala 

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

Indo western 

An Indo-Western outfit seamlessly merges two rich cultural styles, resulting in a contemporary and eclectic fashion statement

Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram

Floral 

A fresh and distinctive twist to traditional fashion, infusing vibrancy and creativity into the festivities

