pinkvilla
Raina Reyaz
Fashion
NOVEMBER 11 , 2023
Celebrity inspired Diwali looks for men
Image Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
A timeless choice for Diwali, a classic sherwani exudes regal charm and cultural richness
Classic Sherwani
Image Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
A black kurta combines sophistication with a touch of modern style, making a bold fashion statement
The Black Kurta
Image Source: Kartik Aryan Instagram
Incorporating prints into your outfit allows you to showcase your unique style during the celebration
Play up with prints
Image Source: Aditya Roy Kapoor Instagram
It is the effortless blending of the traditional and contemporary elements, creating a striking and fashionable ensemble
Modern fusion
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The key to enjoying Diwali in comfort and style, allowing you to celebrate with ease and grace
Relaxed Elegance
Image Source: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Achieve the perfect balance, embracing the essence of the festival while staying fashion-forward
Trendy yet traditional
Image Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Opting for tailored fits during Diwali ensures a polished and well-groomed appearance
Tailored Fits
Image Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
A traditional dhoti for Diwali embodies cultural authenticity and timeless elegance, making it a classic choice for the festival
Traditional dhoti
Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The bandhgala adds a touch of regal sophistication to your Diwali attire, making a statement of refined style
The Bandgala
Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Indo western
India has many destinations popular for snowfall, including Kashmir and Shimla. Blue skies and green valleys are just ecstatic
An Indo-Western outfit seamlessly merges two rich cultural styles, resulting in a contemporary and eclectic fashion statement
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
Floral
India has many destinations popular for snowfall, including Kashmir and Shimla. Blue skies and green valleys are just ecstatic
A fresh and distinctive twist to traditional fashion, infusing vibrancy and creativity into the festivities
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.