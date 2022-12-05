Celebrity-inspired
festive lehengas
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 5, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress sported a glamorous look, wearing a green, emerald embellished lehenga with a cut-out blouse by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ditching the red and opting for the bold black, she served some major looks as she looked stunning in a simple and chic all-black lehenga.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked stunning in an all-white embroidered lehenga, accessorizing with jhumkas and a gajra.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
For her sangeet, the actress rocked a custom-made lehenga with a sheer white underlay on the gorgeous golden embroidery, pairing it with a matching gold blouse.
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
The Singham actress looked like a vision in a dream, dressed in a mermaid-style lehenga with a matching blouse and accessorized with a necklace.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Maja Ma actress wowed in a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock, complete with an embellished border and matching blouse.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Mera Naam Govinda actress stepped out in an all-embellished lehenga by Anushree Reddy and looked fabulous.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Baaghi 3 actress looked stunning in a silver gown by Kresha Bajaj that featured a sweetheart neckline and some fantastic, intricate lace work.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara gave us the ultimate diva look in a yellow lehenga with mirror stitch embroidery and a stunning v-neck blouse by Monika Nidhii.
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The starlet looked stunning in a red embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre and a statement necklace.
