                  pinkvilla 

DEC 5, 2022

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress sported a glamorous look, wearing a green, emerald embellished lehenga with a cut-out blouse by Manish Malhotra.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ditching the red and opting for the bold black, she served some major looks as she looked stunning in a simple and chic all-black lehenga.

Ananya Panday 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked stunning in an all-white embroidered lehenga, accessorizing with jhumkas and a gajra.

Tara Sutaria

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

For her sangeet, the actress rocked a custom-made lehenga with a sheer white underlay on the gorgeous golden embroidery, pairing it with a matching gold blouse.

Mouni Roy

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

The Singham actress looked like a vision in a dream, dressed in a mermaid-style lehenga with a matching blouse and accessorized with a necklace.

Kajal A Kitchlu 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Maja Ma actress wowed in a beige and gold lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock, complete with an embellished border and matching blouse.

Madhuri Dixit 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Mera Naam Govinda actress stepped out in an all-embellished lehenga by Anushree Reddy and looked fabulous.

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Baaghi 3 actress looked stunning in a silver gown by Kresha Bajaj that featured a sweetheart neckline and some fantastic, intricate lace work.

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara gave us the ultimate diva look in a yellow lehenga with mirror stitch embroidery and a stunning v-neck blouse by Monika Nidhii.

Kiara Advani 

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

The starlet looked stunning in a red embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre and a statement necklace. 

Athiya Shetty 

