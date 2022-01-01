Celebrity inspired floral outfits
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jersey actress looked stunning in a three-piece ensemble consisting of a white floral printed top, skirt, and shrug.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara oozed glamour and confidence as she rocked a tropica blue set of a bralette and a magnificent floral embroidered pant with a shrug.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The new mom-to-be was all about reds and florals, wearing a gorgeous strapless mini dress with a matching blazer by Magda Butrym.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi opted for a white saree with a floral print for her daytime ensemble, keeping her look elegant and chic.
Image: Sara Ali khan Instagram
Sara was enjoying her time on the beach in a white and blue floral printed playsuit, and she looked amazing.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She opted for a casual and relaxed look, wearing a pink floral strappy dress and styling it with a handbag and some minimal jewelry.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress looked lovely as she donned a pink and green floral printed dress with a plunge neckline and a corset design on the waist for that snatched look.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress sported a gorgeous summer dress in sunflower prints, looking stunning.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ace power dressing with style, like Katrina Kaif in a black floral printed suit, which she styled with a beige top underneath.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Maja Ma star looked ethereal in a three piece floral print Varun Bahl outfit that she accessorised with loose curls and simple jewellery.
