                  pinkvilla 

DEC 29, 2022

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She exuded glamour and beauty in this red shimmer backless dress by Alexandre Vauthier and styled it with matching thigh-high boots

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Bhediya actress looked amazing in a plunging red shimmer dress and styled it with black smokey eyes and a pair of black stilettos

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananay Panday Instagram

The Liger actress was all about the fun and flirt look in a strappy multicolored top and red high-waisted jeans

Ananaya Panday

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked flawlessly elegant in a red chiffon saree with a lace border and a red full-sleeved lace blouse

Tara Sutaria

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya looked stunning in a red embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre and a statement necklace

Athiya Shetty

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi’s printed red sharara set featuring a short kurta that came with a peplum cut, and flared sharara-style pants, is a celebration of boho ethnic style

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi was a stunner in a red lace border saree and a red shaded blouse with a pearl choker

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram 

Kareena’s red salwar kameez with a white sheer dupatta was a head turner. She styled the look with studded juttis and statement earrings

Kareena Kapoor 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Cirkus actress looked hot as hell in a solid red saree with a v-neck blouse, by Arpita Mehta

Pooja Hegde

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Rakul exuded boss babe vibes in a red velvet dress with an asymmetrical hemline and with a bow design that cinched the waist for a snatched look

Rakul Preet Singh

