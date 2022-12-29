Celebrity-inspired
Red outfits we loved
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exuded glamour and beauty in this red shimmer backless dress by Alexandre Vauthier and styled it with matching thigh-high boots
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Bhediya actress looked amazing in a plunging red shimmer dress and styled it with black smokey eyes and a pair of black stilettos
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ananay Panday Instagram
The Liger actress was all about the fun and flirt look in a strappy multicolored top and red high-waisted jeans
Ananaya Panday
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked flawlessly elegant in a red chiffon saree with a lace border and a red full-sleeved lace blouse
Tara Sutaria
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya looked stunning in a red embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre and a statement necklace
Athiya Shetty
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi’s printed red sharara set featuring a short kurta that came with a peplum cut, and flared sharara-style pants, is a celebration of boho ethnic style
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi was a stunner in a red lace border saree and a red shaded blouse with a pearl choker
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kareena’s red salwar kameez with a white sheer dupatta was a head turner. She styled the look with studded juttis and statement earrings
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Cirkus actress looked hot as hell in a solid red saree with a v-neck blouse, by Arpita Mehta
Pooja Hegde
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Rakul exuded boss babe vibes in a red velvet dress with an asymmetrical hemline and with a bow design that cinched the waist for a snatched look
Rakul Preet Singh
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.