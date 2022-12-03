Heading 3

Celebrity-inspired strapless dresses.

Sakshi
Singh 

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The SOTY star dazzled in a mermaid-style gold dress with feather fringes along the hem, and the body-hugging bodice highlighted her curves.

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The actress from Good Luck Jerry looked stunning in a neon lime green strapless dress featuring a long train.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

While wearing this stunning evening ball gown in pink from Naeem Khan's collection, the Liger actress resembled a Barbie doll.

Ananya Panday

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress sizzled in an alluring red strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline from the collection of Julie Vino.

Disha Patani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress looked alluring and seductive while wearing this white corset-style strapless dress from the House of CB line.

Kiara Advani

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The actress looked so hot and terrific as she donned an all-white floral embroidered dress from the collection of Daisy.

Malaika Arora 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

The Naagin star looked beguiling and hot in this amazing black sequined floor-length dress from the collection of Rudraksh Dwivedi.

Mouni Roy 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The Bramhastra actress rocked a pink and orange strapless dress featuring a heavy train and a thigh-high split showing off her toned legs.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looked stunning and radiant while wearing a vibrant purple corset dress with a floral print and enjoying the breeze in her hair.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Sara Ali Khan

The Simba actress was all glam and glitz as she donned a sultry yellow sequin mini dress from the collection of Annie’s Ibiza.

Sara Ali Khan 

