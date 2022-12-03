Celebrity-inspired strapless dresses.
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Dec 3, 2022
FASHION
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The SOTY star dazzled in a mermaid-style gold dress with feather fringes along the hem, and the body-hugging bodice highlighted her curves.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress from Good Luck Jerry looked stunning in a neon lime green strapless dress featuring a long train.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
While wearing this stunning evening ball gown in pink from Naeem Khan's collection, the Liger actress resembled a Barbie doll.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress sizzled in an alluring red strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline from the collection of Julie Vino.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress looked alluring and seductive while wearing this white corset-style strapless dress from the House of CB line.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The actress looked so hot and terrific as she donned an all-white floral embroidered dress from the collection of Daisy.
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Naagin star looked beguiling and hot in this amazing black sequined floor-length dress from the collection of Rudraksh Dwivedi.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Bramhastra actress rocked a pink and orange strapless dress featuring a heavy train and a thigh-high split showing off her toned legs.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked stunning and radiant while wearing a vibrant purple corset dress with a floral print and enjoying the breeze in her hair.
Image: Sara Ali Khan
The Simba actress was all glam and glitz as she donned a sultry yellow sequin mini dress from the collection of Annie’s Ibiza.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.