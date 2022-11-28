Celebrity pairs who twinned outfits
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 28, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West and Julia Fox sported matching denim outfits when the duo were dating although their romance was shortlived
Image: Getty Images
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from early 1999 until 2002 and during the same made an AMAs appearance in matching outfits
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Image: Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attended a Versace party sporting matching black leather jumpsuits
David and Victoria Beckham
Image: Getty Images
In 2014, now-divorced couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie also wore matching tuxedos at the BAFTA Awards
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Image: Kristen Bell Instagram
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard posed for a cute photo as they twinned in matching Batman jammies and it's the cutest
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry and Riff Raff gave a nod to Spears and Timberlake at the MTV Video Music Awards in matching denim outfits
Katy Perry and Riff Raff
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski suited up for Annual Writers Guild Awards in 2015 and looked adorable in their twinned outfits
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Image: Getty Images
Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady twinned in matching baby blue suits for the premiere of Don't Look Up
Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady
Image: Getty Images
Exes Kim and Kanye wore matching Balmain blazers as they were clicked in 2014 while heading to the Soho House
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a photo of their New Year celebration sporting matching red and black outfits
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
