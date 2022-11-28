Heading 3

Celebrity pairs who twinned outfits

Image: Getty Images

Kanye West and Julia Fox sported matching denim outfits when the duo were dating although their romance was shortlived

Kanye West and Julia Fox

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated from early 1999 until 2002 and during the same made an AMAs appearance in matching outfits

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake 

Image: Getty Images

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attended a Versace party sporting matching black leather jumpsuits

David and Victoria Beckham

Image: Getty Images

In 2014, now-divorced couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie also wore matching tuxedos at the BAFTA Awards

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Image: Kristen Bell Instagram

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard posed for a cute photo as they twinned in matching Batman jammies and it's the cutest

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry and Riff Raff gave a nod to Spears and Timberlake at the MTV Video Music Awards in matching denim outfits

Katy Perry and Riff Raff

Image: Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski suited up for Annual Writers Guild Awards in 2015 and looked adorable in their twinned outfits

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Image: Getty Images

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady twinned in matching baby blue suits for the premiere of Don't Look Up

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady

Image: Getty Images 

Exes Kim and Kanye wore matching Balmain blazers as they were clicked in 2014 while heading to the Soho House

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a photo of their New Year celebration sporting matching red and black outfits

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

