Raina Reyaz
Fashion
OCTOBER 16TH, 2023
Celebrity style inspiration
Image:Deepika Padukone Instagram
Known for her elegance and grace, Deepika's style is a blend of classic and modern. Whether it's a stunning saree or a chic pantsuit, she always exudes confidence
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer's style is bold and daring. He's not afraid to push the boundaries, mixing colors, patterns, and textures with flair. His eclectic fashion choices inspire the adventurous fashionista
Ranveer Singh
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Known as the "fashionista" of Bollywood, Sonam's style is always on point. She's a trendsetter who effortlessly combines haute couture with high-street fashion
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka's global style is a true reflection of her cosmopolitan lifestyle. From red carpet gowns to street-style casual, she effortlessly combines fashion trends from around the world
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
The King of Bollywood is known for his suave and sophisticated style. He's often seen in well-tailored suits that make a statement, perfect for those seeking a refined look
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena's style is the epitome of contemporary Indian fashion. She effortlessly blends traditional attire with modern trends, making her a style icon
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image:Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann's style is a perfect blend of quirky and casual. His fashion choices are relatable and easy to replicate for everyday wear
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya's timeless beauty extends to her fashion choices. She often opts for classic silhouettes and exquisite gowns that are perfect for special occasions
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia's youthful and vibrant style is perfect for young fashion enthusiasts. She's often spotted in cute dresses and separates that exude a fun and fresh vibe
Alia Bhatt
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
The Big B's style is ageless and elegant. He rocks traditional attire with panache, inspiring those who appreciate classic and regal fashion
Amitabh Bachchan
