Raina Reyaz

Fashion

OCTOBER 16TH, 2023

Celebrity style inspiration 

Image:Deepika Padukone Instagram

Known for her elegance and grace, Deepika's style is a blend of classic and modern. Whether it's a stunning saree or a chic pantsuit, she always exudes confidence

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer's style is bold and daring. He's not afraid to push the boundaries, mixing colors, patterns, and textures with flair. His eclectic fashion choices inspire the adventurous fashionista

Ranveer Singh

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Known as the "fashionista" of Bollywood, Sonam's style is always on point. She's a trendsetter who effortlessly combines haute couture with high-street fashion

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka's global style is a true reflection of her cosmopolitan lifestyle. From red carpet gowns to street-style casual, she effortlessly combines fashion trends from around the world

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The King of Bollywood is known for his suave and sophisticated style. He's often seen in well-tailored suits that make a statement, perfect for those seeking a refined look

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena's style is the epitome of contemporary Indian fashion. She effortlessly blends traditional attire with modern trends, making her a style icon

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image:Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann's style is a perfect blend of quirky and casual. His fashion choices are relatable and easy to replicate for everyday wear

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya's timeless beauty extends to her fashion choices. She often opts for classic silhouettes and exquisite gowns that are perfect for special occasions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia's youthful and vibrant style is perfect for young fashion enthusiasts. She's often spotted in cute dresses and separates that exude a fun and fresh vibe

Alia Bhatt

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

The Big B's style is ageless and elegant. He rocks traditional attire with panache, inspiring those who appreciate classic and regal fashion

Amitabh Bachchan

