Celebrity styled bralette looks

mar 23, 2023

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram


Wondering how to style a perfect bralette look? These Bollywood celebs have got you covered

Style yourself

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia Bhatt poses hot in a pastel bralette and trousers look

Alia Bhatt

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks nothing short of a dream in this saree-bralette combo

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

She wore a dashing yellow pantsuit with a matching bralette

Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi raises the temperature with this stunning bralette blouse

Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Take some inspiration from Ananya and style yourself in this denim outfit

Ananya Panday

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore a sequin embroidered set and topped it off with a plunging bralette

Katrina Kaif

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani in a unique colored sharara trouser paired with a bralette-styled blouse

Kiara Advani

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in a black bralette over a ruffled skirt

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya can’t get enough of her bralette looks. She oozes oomph in a black bralette over some high-waisted bikini bottoms

Ananya Panday

