Celebrity styled bralette looks

mar 23, 2023
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Wondering how to style a perfect bralette look? These Bollywood celebs have got you covered
Style yourself
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia Bhatt poses hot in a pastel bralette and trousers look
Alia Bhatt
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks nothing short of a dream in this saree-bralette combo
Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
She wore a dashing yellow pantsuit with a matching bralette
Sonakshi Sinha
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi raises the temperature with this stunning bralette blouse
Bhumi Pednekar
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Take some inspiration from Ananya and style yourself in this denim outfit
Ananya Panday
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a sequin embroidered set and topped it off with a plunging bralette
Katrina Kaif
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani in a unique colored sharara trouser paired with a bralette-styled blouse
Kiara Advani
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in a black bralette over a ruffled skirt
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya can’t get enough of her bralette looks. She oozes oomph in a black bralette over some high-waisted bikini bottoms
Ananya Panday
