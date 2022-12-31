Heading 3

Celebs aced monotone trend like a pro

Hardika Gupta

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika stunned everyone in this pink monotone pantsuit 

Deepika Padukone

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress wore an all-neon ensemble and looked pretty 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara looks sensational in red matching separates

Kiara Advani

Source: Amey Ghatge Instagram

Ananya's bright green monochromatic look comprising of corset top and cigarette pants looks stunning

Ananya Panday

Source: Puneet Saini Instagram

Alia exudes boss lady vibes in this white caped pantsuit 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami donned this olive green coloured leather pantsuit and looked fabulous 

Yami Gautam

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The actress ditched a normal shirt and wore a brown V-neck waistcoat paired with matching flared pants and blazer

Kriti Sanon

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked pretty as a picture in this white outfit

Nora Fatehi

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni chose a monotone swimwear for her recent beach vacay

Mouni Roy

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Bebo stunned everyone with her monotone black pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

