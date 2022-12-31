Celebs aced monotone trend like a pro
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 31, 2022
FASHION
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika stunned everyone in this pink monotone pantsuit
Deepika Padukone
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress wore an all-neon ensemble and looked pretty
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looks sensational in red matching separates
Kiara Advani
Source: Amey Ghatge Instagram
Ananya's bright green monochromatic look comprising of corset top and cigarette pants looks stunning
Ananya Panday
Source: Puneet Saini Instagram
Alia exudes boss lady vibes in this white caped pantsuit
Alia Bhatt
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami donned this olive green coloured leather pantsuit and looked fabulous
Yami Gautam
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The actress ditched a normal shirt and wore a brown V-neck waistcoat paired with matching flared pants and blazer
Kriti Sanon
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked pretty as a picture in this white outfit
Nora Fatehi
Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni chose a monotone swimwear for her recent beach vacay
Mouni Roy
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Bebo stunned everyone with her monotone black pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.