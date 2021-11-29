Celebs acing lipstick liberation trend

Dark plum lips

When Deepika Padukone opts for dark plum lips with a low bun, it's a beauty moment

Image: Pinkvilla

Red lips

But, when it comes to Kriti Sanon, it's all about the drama stirred by red lips

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Burgundy Lips

Tamannaah Bhatia is someone who loves exuding retro vibes in burgundy lips

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Soft pink-tinted lips

This trend isn't restricted to dark hues,Khushi Kapoor shows us how to ace it in blush pink lips

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Luscious pout

Go bold like Samantha Ruth Prabhuwith a show-stopping red hue on your lips

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Subtle pink glossy lips

Katrina Kaif opts for her signature soft pink glossy lips and looks stunning

Video: Pinkvilla

 Bold red lips

Rakul Preet Singh goes for bright red glossy lips, ensuring they stand out

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Deep pink lips

Bookmark this look for gala events! Mouni Roy wears a deep shade of pink on her lips

Video: Pinkvilla

Glossy deep moody lips

Malaika Arora takes her makeup game a notch up with glossy moody lips

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Pop of pink

Pink lips with barely-there makeup is how Janhvi Kapoor decided to nail the look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

