Celebs acing lipstick liberation trend
JOYCE JOYSON
NOV 29, 2021
Dark plum lips
When Deepika Padukone opts for dark plum lips with a low bun, it's a beauty moment
Image: Pinkvilla
Red lips
But, when it comes to Kriti Sanon, it's all about the drama stirred by red lips
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Burgundy Lips
Tamannaah Bhatia is someone who loves exuding retro vibes in burgundy lips
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Soft pink-tinted lips
This trend isn't restricted to dark hues,Khushi Kapoor shows us how to ace it in blush pink lips
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Luscious pout
Go bold like Samantha Ruth Prabhuwith a show-stopping red hue on your lips
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Subtle pink glossy lips
Katrina Kaif opts for her signature soft pink glossy lips and looks stunning
Video: Pinkvilla
Bold red lips
Rakul Preet Singh goes for bright red glossy lips, ensuring they stand out
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Deep pink lips
Bookmark this look for gala events! Mouni Roy wears a deep shade of pink on her lips
Video: Pinkvilla
Glossy deep moody lips
Malaika Arora takes her makeup game a notch up with glossy moody lips
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Pop of pink
Pink lips with barely-there makeup is how Janhvi Kapoor decided to nail the look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
