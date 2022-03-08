Fashion

P R Gayathri

MAR 08, 2022

Celebs in alluring cut-out gowns

Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was a twirling princess in her red flowy gown that featured cut out details at her shoulder. The one-shouldered gown was quite the treat!

Image: Getty Images

Kiara was the perfect modern bridesmaid as she ditched the mainstream traditional attire and opted for a sultry cut-out gown for the joyous occasion of her sister’s wedding

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

The millennial actress rocked a Julien Macdonald red gown decked in sequin work. The one-shoulder gown featured full sleeves and a cut out at the waist that showed off her toned midriff

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

At the AMAs a few years ago, Taylor Swift made jaws drop in a strapless green Michael Kors number which bore a sweetheart neckline and a cut out at her waist

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift

For her first red carpet appearance of 2022, the 29-year-old actress wore a velvet gown that featured dramatic sleeves and a small cut at her waist by Oscar de la Renta

Selena Gomez

Image: Getty Images

For a red carpet event with beau Justin Bieber, Hailey picked out a shimmery black-structured Zuhair Murad cut-out number

Hailey Bieber

Image: Getty Images

Kriti Sanon’s Monisha Jaising pink gown featured a cut out detail at the front, thigh-high slit and sheer bodice

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Zendaya made jaws drop when she picked out a clean sunshine yellow Valentino gown for the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Zendaya

Image: Getty Images

At an event for Tiffany and Co. Kim Kardashian made for an elegant look in a pristine white gown with a short train. It bore cut-outs at the waist and hugged her curvy hourglass figure

Kim Kardashian 

Image: Getty Images

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit's everyday makeup routine

Click Here