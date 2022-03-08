Fashion
P R Gayathri
MAR 08, 2022
Celebs in alluring cut-out gowns
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra was a twirling princess in her red flowy gown that featured cut out details at her shoulder. The one-shouldered gown was quite the treat!
Image: Getty Images
Kiara was the perfect modern bridesmaid as she ditched the mainstream traditional attire and opted for a sultry cut-out gown for the joyous occasion of her sister’s wedding
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
The millennial actress rocked a Julien Macdonald red gown decked in sequin work. The one-shoulder gown featured full sleeves and a cut out at the waist that showed off her toned midriff
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
At the AMAs a few years ago, Taylor Swift made jaws drop in a strapless green Michael Kors number which bore a sweetheart neckline and a cut out at her waist
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
For her first red carpet appearance of 2022, the 29-year-old actress wore a velvet gown that featured dramatic sleeves and a small cut at her waist by Oscar de la Renta
Selena Gomez
Image: Getty Images
For a red carpet event with beau Justin Bieber, Hailey picked out a shimmery black-structured Zuhair Murad cut-out number
Hailey Bieber
Image: Getty Images
Kriti Sanon’s Monisha Jaising pink gown featured a cut out detail at the front, thigh-high slit and sheer bodice
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Zendaya made jaws drop when she picked out a clean sunshine yellow Valentino gown for the Oscars 2021 red carpet
Zendaya
Image: Getty Images
At an event for Tiffany and Co. Kim Kardashian made for an elegant look in a pristine white gown with a short train. It bore cut-outs at the waist and hugged her curvy hourglass figure
Kim Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
