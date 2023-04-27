Celebs and their craze for pink
Jiya Surana
Fashion
APRIL 27, 2023
Image Alaya F Instagram
Alaya looked surreal in this gorgeous cutout gown in poppy pink. She is looking like a true beauty queen in this dress
Alaya F
Image Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looks like a cotton candy in this pink one-shoulder midi dress
Kriti Sanon
Image Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
The newlywed diva, Kiara Advani looks stunning in this hot pink jumpsuit. She paired her outfit with silver knee high boots
Image Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor always stays ahead of the trend. She is looking stylish in a hot pink bodycon dress and pink heels
Janhvi Kapoor
Image Ananya panday Instagram
Ananya is pictured wearing a blush pink gown with a plunging neckline, making her look graceful
Ananya Panday
Image Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya Rai made a statement in the monochrome Valentino pantsuit. To complete the look, she wore a pair of pointy toe platform heels
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi wore a rani pink jumpsuit which she amped up with a pop of green in her jewellery
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore a deep-slit V-neck dress. The diva was giving us inspiration in all-over pink
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked right out of a fairy tale in a bright pink ruffle gown.The outfit came with dramatic sleeves and tiers down the waist
Deepika Padukone
Image Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor raised the bar with her beautiful neon pink one-shoulder jumpsuit
Sonam Kapoor
