Celebs and their craze for pink

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

APRIL 27, 2023

Image Alaya F Instagram 

Alaya looked surreal in this gorgeous cutout gown in poppy pink. She is looking like a true beauty queen in this dress

Alaya F

Image Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looks like a cotton candy in this pink one-shoulder midi dress 

Kriti Sanon

Image Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

The newlywed diva, Kiara Advani looks stunning in this hot pink jumpsuit. She paired her outfit with silver knee high boots

Image Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor always stays ahead of the trend. She is looking stylish in a hot pink bodycon dress and pink heels

Janhvi Kapoor

 Image Ananya panday Instagram

Ananya is pictured wearing a blush pink gown with a plunging neckline, making her look graceful

Ananya Panday

Image Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya Rai made a statement in the monochrome Valentino pantsuit. To complete the look, she wore a pair of pointy toe platform heels

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi wore a rani pink jumpsuit which she amped up with a pop of green in her jewellery

Aditi Rao Hydari 

Image Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a deep-slit V-neck dress. The diva was giving us inspiration in all-over pink

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked right out of a fairy tale in a bright pink ruffle gown.The outfit came with dramatic sleeves and tiers down the waist

Deepika Padukone

Image Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor raised the bar with her beautiful neon pink one-shoulder jumpsuit

Sonam Kapoor

