Celebs and their expensive footwear

Lubna Khan

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Deepika pairs her black one shoulder dress with a pointed-toe mule pumps by Magda Butrym worth over Rs 62k!

Deepika Padukone

Image: The House Of Pixels

Harrshvardhan Kapoor can be seen in Nike Fear Of God, which costs about Rs 28k

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

Image: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Instagram 

Karan Johar opts for Dolce & Gabbana shoes worth approximately Rs 75k!

Karan Johar

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Samantha’s black heels are from a high-end international brand, Manolo Blahnik, and come with a price tag of Rs 98,000 to 1 lakh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Eshaangirri Instagram

Manushi Chhillar’s lime-coloured Jimmy Choo heels cost approximately Rs 55k!

Manushi Chhillar

Image: Tina Kamte

Diljit Dosanjh pairs his all-white outfit with grey Yeezy Boost 750 for men that are worth approximately Rs. 5,80,650

Diljit Dosanjh

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

Ayushmann is seen in Balenciaga Track2 sneakers worth approximately Rs 59k

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ravindu Patil photography

Varun Dhawan’s Dior B22 shoes cost approximately Rs 75,000!

Varun Dhawan

Image: Pinkvilla

Shahid is seen wearing Rick Owens sneakers worth Rs 90k

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Nora Fatehi’s Christian Louboutin Mafaldina Spikes Sandals cost worth of Rs 60k!

 Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

