Celebs and their expensive footwear
Lubna Khan
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Deepika pairs her black one shoulder dress with a pointed-toe mule pumps by Magda Butrym worth over Rs 62k!
Deepika Padukone
Image: The House Of Pixels
Harrshvardhan Kapoor can be seen in Nike Fear Of God, which costs about Rs 28k
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor
Image: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Instagram
Karan Johar opts for Dolce & Gabbana shoes worth approximately Rs 75k!
Karan Johar
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Samantha’s black heels are from a high-end international brand, Manolo Blahnik, and come with a price tag of Rs 98,000 to 1 lakh
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Eshaangirri Instagram
Manushi Chhillar’s lime-coloured Jimmy Choo heels cost approximately Rs 55k!
Manushi Chhillar
Image: Tina Kamte
Diljit Dosanjh pairs his all-white outfit with grey Yeezy Boost 750 for men that are worth approximately Rs. 5,80,650
Diljit Dosanjh
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram
Ayushmann is seen in Balenciaga Track2 sneakers worth approximately Rs 59k
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ravindu Patil photography
Varun Dhawan’s Dior B22 shoes cost approximately Rs 75,000!
Varun Dhawan
Image: Pinkvilla
Shahid is seen wearing Rick Owens sneakers worth Rs 90k
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Nora Fatehi’s Christian Louboutin Mafaldina Spikes Sandals cost worth of Rs 60k!
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
