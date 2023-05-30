Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 30, 2023

Celebs and their
fab floral outfits 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram


The Brahmastra actress turned up the hotness quotient in a short floral-print dress

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram


The Pathaan actress looked ethereal in a custom-made floral dress by Gauri & Nainika

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 


The Phone Bhoot actress served summer-style inspo in a purple floral corset dress

Katrina Kaif

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram


Ananya took the floral route in a floral-print three-piece set and some white sneakers 

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram


Kiara looked lovely in a two-piece ruffle skirt and crop top from  Leo & Lin

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram


The Padmaavat actress looked charming in a green and red floral sharara set

Aditi Rao Hydari 

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram


The Hero actress gleamed in a blush pink floral lehenga

Athiya Shetty 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram


This floral lehenga in white and red looked perfect on Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram


The Good Luck Jerry star rocked a brick-red lehenga featuring delicate floral motifs 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram


Nora looked like royalty in a floral-print organza saree 

Nora Fatehi

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here