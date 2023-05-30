pinkvilla
NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 30, 2023
Celebs and their
fab floral outfits
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress turned up the hotness quotient in a short floral-print dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked ethereal in a custom-made floral dress by Gauri & Nainika
Deepika Padukone
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress served summer-style inspo in a purple floral corset dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Ananya took the floral route in a floral-print three-piece set and some white sneakers
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked lovely in a two-piece ruffle skirt and crop top from Leo & Lin
Kiara Advani
Image: Sanam Ratansi Instagram
The Padmaavat actress looked charming in a green and red floral sharara set
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The Hero actress gleamed in a blush pink floral lehenga
Athiya Shetty
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
This floral lehenga in white and red looked perfect on Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry star rocked a brick-red lehenga featuring delicate floral motifs
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked like royalty in a floral-print organza saree
Nora Fatehi
