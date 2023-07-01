pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 01, 2023
Celebs and their love for jumpsuits
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Shershaah actress looked snazzy in this chic criss-cross open-front jumpsuit
Kiara Advani
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
Kareena looked gorgeous as always in a black jumpsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The Bhediya actress looked modish in this pleated yellow jumpsuit
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi dialled up the drama in a monochrome jumpsuit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Gully Boy actress looked snazzy in a sapphire blue jumpsuit
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Sonakshi put her voguish foot forward in a black wrap-style jumpsuit
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Sheefa J Gilani’s Instagram
The Jersey actress exuded perfection in a tailored all-green jumpsuit
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Chandani Mehta’s Instagram
Shilpa redefined elegance in a white jumpsuit and a quilted blazer
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Anushka Sharma's Instagram
The PK actress looked fine as hell in an ink-blue denim jumpsuit
Anushka Sharma
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
Aditi brought some shimmer and shine in a glittery one-shoulder jumpsuit
Aditi Rao Hydari
