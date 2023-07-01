Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 01, 2023

Celebs and their love for jumpsuits

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

The Shershaah actress looked snazzy in this chic criss-cross open-front jumpsuit 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram 

Kareena looked gorgeous as always in a black jumpsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Sukriti Grover’s Instagram

Kriti Sanon 

The Bhediya actress looked modish in this pleated yellow jumpsuit 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi dialled up the drama in a monochrome jumpsuit 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Gully Boy actress looked snazzy in a sapphire blue jumpsuit

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi put her voguish foot forward in a black wrap-style jumpsuit 

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Sheefa J Gilani’s Instagram

The Jersey actress exuded perfection in a tailored all-green jumpsuit 

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Chandani Mehta’s Instagram

Shilpa redefined elegance in a white jumpsuit and a quilted blazer 

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Anushka Sharma's Instagram

The PK actress looked fine as hell in an ink-blue denim jumpsuit 

Anushka Sharma 

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram

Aditi brought some shimmer and shine in a glittery one-shoulder jumpsuit

Aditi Rao Hydari

