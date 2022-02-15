FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 15, 2022

Celebs in Anita Dongre's white outfits

Heading 3

Pooja Hegde

A blend of minimalism with a touch of opulence is that Anita Dongre's designs sensibilities represent. Pooja Hegde's floral anarkali set proves just that

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

She looks like a sight to behold in this ivory strappy kurta and sharara set adorned with intricate floral motifs

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

The actress is known for her love for classic pieces. Staying true to her calling, Sara wore an ivory sharara set featuring subtle embroidery

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

This time she stepped into an exquisitely embroidered flowy lehenga skirt and paired it with a strappy blouse and dupatta

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Ethereal touch

The pretty actress opted for a sleeveless cream kurta, embossed with golden gota-patti work and billowing matching skirt

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The stunner looks delightful in this off-white sleeveless kurta laden with gold embroidery and pockets, she styled it with matching flared pants

Kiara Advani

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Giving us boho-chic vibes, Tara wore a floral embroidered blue and white skirt set that came with a front-knotted bandeau top

Tara Sutaria

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Sonakshi looks absolutely gorgeous in this sleeveless white kurta decorated with gold embroidery and sequin work, paired with palazzo pants and dupatta

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

The Pari actress glows in this white full-sleeved anarkali set featuring dainty embroidery and paired with matching churidar and dupatta

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Bebo looked splendid in an ivory organza lehenga embellished with silver sequin zardozi work and teamed it with a strappy choli and sheer dupatta

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 6 Ways to make lipstick kiss-proof

Click Here