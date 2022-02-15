FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 15, 2022
Celebs in Anita Dongre's white outfits
Pooja Hegde
A blend of minimalism with a touch of opulence is that Anita Dongre's designs sensibilities represent. Pooja Hegde's floral anarkali set proves just that
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
She looks like a sight to behold in this ivory strappy kurta and sharara set adorned with intricate floral motifs
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The actress is known for her love for classic pieces. Staying true to her calling, Sara wore an ivory sharara set featuring subtle embroidery
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
This time she stepped into an exquisitely embroidered flowy lehenga skirt and paired it with a strappy blouse and dupatta
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Ethereal touch
The pretty actress opted for a sleeveless cream kurta, embossed with golden gota-patti work and billowing matching skirt
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The stunner looks delightful in this off-white sleeveless kurta laden with gold embroidery and pockets, she styled it with matching flared pants
Kiara Advani
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Giving us boho-chic vibes, Tara wore a floral embroidered blue and white skirt set that came with a front-knotted bandeau top
Tara Sutaria
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Sonakshi looks absolutely gorgeous in this sleeveless white kurta decorated with gold embroidery and sequin work, paired with palazzo pants and dupatta
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
The Pari actress glows in this white full-sleeved anarkali set featuring dainty embroidery and paired with matching churidar and dupatta
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Bebo looked splendid in an ivory organza lehenga embellished with silver sequin zardozi work and teamed it with a strappy choli and sheer dupatta
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
