Heading 3

Celebs-approved

festive orange sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 02, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Making a head-turning statement is Fatehi’s dazzling sequined saree in a bright orange shade, paired with a square-cut plunging-neck blouse

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Keeping up with the trends is Kriti’s lightweight and breezy floral creation that is perfect for a day full of festivities

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Another gorgeous take on the shade is Advani’s light orange saree by Tarun Tahiliani which you can bookmark for the evening puja

Kiara Advani

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Kat’s dainty earthy-orange saree teamed with an embellished floral blouse is a unique combination that you can take a cue from

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For a vibrant festive look, you can always count on Alia’s bandhani print saree from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Alia Bhatt

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi’s bold desi look in a bright orange sequined saree has definitely left us hooked!

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara showed us how to ace a simple festive look in a breezy orange saree with a thin golden border

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa took the unconventional route and gave us ample cues on how to rock a double pallu saree in a sunny orange hue

Shilpa SHETTY

Jackie’s orange pre-draped saree paired with a matching strapless blouse is another unconventional choice that we are surely bookmarking!

Image: Pinkvilla

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Keeping it classic, Madhuri showed us that a good old silk saree will never go out of style and we are all hearts for it!

Madhuri Dixit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue

Click Here