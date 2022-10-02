Celebs-approved
festive orange sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 02, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Making a head-turning statement is Fatehi’s dazzling sequined saree in a bright orange shade, paired with a square-cut plunging-neck blouse
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Keeping up with the trends is Kriti’s lightweight and breezy floral creation that is perfect for a day full of festivities
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Another gorgeous take on the shade is Advani’s light orange saree by Tarun Tahiliani which you can bookmark for the evening puja
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Kat’s dainty earthy-orange saree teamed with an embellished floral blouse is a unique combination that you can take a cue from
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For a vibrant festive look, you can always count on Alia’s bandhani print saree from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi’s bold desi look in a bright orange sequined saree has definitely left us hooked!
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara showed us how to ace a simple festive look in a breezy orange saree with a thin golden border
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa took the unconventional route and gave us ample cues on how to rock a double pallu saree in a sunny orange hue
Jackie’s orange pre-draped saree paired with a matching strapless blouse is another unconventional choice that we are surely bookmarking!
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Keeping it classic, Madhuri showed us that a good old silk saree will never go out of style and we are all hearts for it!
