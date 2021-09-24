sept 24, 2021
Celebs approved pre-draped sarees
Madhuri Dixit looks every bit of a style diva in this turquoise-hued saree adorned with mirror and threadwork by Punit Balana
Tara Sutaria makes heads turn in whatever she wears. Here, she opted for a cherry-toned, effortless drape and styled it with a marodi and dabka work blouse
You definitely can’t beat her in her saree game! Shilpa Shetty Kundra went for a purple tie-dye saree with a front slit
Never-before-seen-style! Tamannaah Bhatia looks sensational in plisse lavender pre-draped saree paired with a metallic tape bodice by Amit Aggarwal
Katrina Kaif’s peachy-pink bejewelled saree by Tarun Tahiliani is a dream come true with beaded tassels on the border
This saree look of Kiara Advani will go down in history. She amps up the hotness quotient in a metallic gold saree paired with a matching strappy blouse
Janhvi, the stunner, wore a lavender. sequined saree and paired it with a matching bralette blouse and chandelier earrings
Athiya Shetty wore a midnight blue pre-draped saree with a splendid beaded blouse
Sonakshi Sinha nails the dramatic ruffled saree look with equal panache and style. She teamed it with a matching embroidered blouse
Chitrangda Singh looks like a vision in this off-white saree by Ridhi Mehra paired with an intricately embroidered blouse
For more updates on Bollywood actresses and fashion, follow Pinkvilla