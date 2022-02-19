Celebrity Style

P R Gayathri

FEB 19, 2022

Celeb approved ways to wear trench coats

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon gave her monochromatic airport look a luxe spin with her statement-making brown checkered trench coat that rested over her shoulder

Image: Pinkvilla

For a more millennial, trendy look, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt on how to colour block in the right way! A bright tee paired with muted pants and a fuchsia pink trench coat did the trick for the actress

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

The actress looked absolutely ravishing in a dark brown trench she paired over a floral printed dress with a burst of multiple colours

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

For the ultimate airport look, take cue from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on how to wear a colourful coat over an all-black look

Image: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

For a more powerful look, nothing like a classic LBD to do the trick. Pick out a simple black bodycon dress like Kangana did and top it off with a tan trench

Image: Pinkvilla

Kangana Ranaut

We love how Priyanka styled a bright red skirt with a turtleneck sweater and threw on a sandy-hued brown trench over this

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Looking chic and poised, Nora Fatehi gave us glam goals as she picked out a monogram Louis Vuitton sweater and teamed it with a thick brown trench coat

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi

Breaking away and starting her own trend, Anushka Sharma sported a cropped Burberry trench coat to the airport, proving that they can be worn to layer up in any season

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma

