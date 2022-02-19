Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
FEB 19, 2022
Celeb approved ways to wear trench coats
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon gave her monochromatic airport look a luxe spin with her statement-making brown checkered trench coat that rested over her shoulder
Image: Pinkvilla
For a more millennial, trendy look, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt on how to colour block in the right way! A bright tee paired with muted pants and a fuchsia pink trench coat did the trick for the actress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The actress looked absolutely ravishing in a dark brown trench she paired over a floral printed dress with a burst of multiple colours
Image: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
For the ultimate airport look, take cue from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on how to wear a colourful coat over an all-black look
Image: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
For a more powerful look, nothing like a classic LBD to do the trick. Pick out a simple black bodycon dress like Kangana did and top it off with a tan trench
Image: Pinkvilla
Kangana Ranaut
We love how Priyanka styled a bright red skirt with a turtleneck sweater and threw on a sandy-hued brown trench over this
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Looking chic and poised, Nora Fatehi gave us glam goals as she picked out a monogram Louis Vuitton sweater and teamed it with a thick brown trench coat
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi
Breaking away and starting her own trend, Anushka Sharma sported a cropped Burberry trench coat to the airport, proving that they can be worn to layer up in any season
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma
