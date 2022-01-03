Fashion

Joyce joyson

03 DEC , 2022

Celebs in Arpita Mehta's yellow outfits

Sara Ali Khan

For the days you want all eyes on you, turn towards this bright mango leaf print sharara, teamed with an embroidered blouse and matching cape

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Well, if you can't take your eyes off her in this polka-print lehenga teamed with a striped dupatta and embroidered blouse, we don't blame you!

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

Ananya Panday

The beauty shines bright in this intricately embroidered lehenga styled with a sleeveless blouse featuring cowrie shells sewn on the straps

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

The diva keeps it bright and beautiful in this floral-printed lehenga teamed with a copper-hued chain mail blouse

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

Tara Sutaria

The stunner glows like a goddess in this classic organza lehenga styled with a long mirror embellished kurta

Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

The pretty actress looks like a bundle of sunshine in this twig print saree and matching embroidered blouse

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Keeping her look chic and edgy, the star wore a vintage garden embroidered jacket with tiered top and pants

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

Pooja Hegde

The beauty wowed us in this poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree paired with an embroidered cut-sleeve blouse

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

Kiara Advani

An enchanting take on lehenga! We loved the polka-print five-tiered skirt paired with a strappy embroidered choli

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

The actress nailed the fusion style in this twig-printed yoke cape and coordinated knit pants

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

