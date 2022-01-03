Fashion
Joyce joyson
AUTHOR
03 DEC , 2022
Celebs in Arpita Mehta's yellow outfits
Sara Ali Khan
For the days you want all eyes on you, turn towards this bright mango leaf print sharara, teamed with an embroidered blouse and matching cape
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Well, if you can't take your eyes off her in this polka-print lehenga teamed with a striped dupatta and embroidered blouse, we don't blame you!
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
Ananya Panday
The beauty shines bright in this intricately embroidered lehenga styled with a sleeveless blouse featuring cowrie shells sewn on the straps
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
The diva keeps it bright and beautiful in this floral-printed lehenga teamed with a copper-hued chain mail blouse
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
Tara Sutaria
The stunner glows like a goddess in this classic organza lehenga styled with a long mirror embellished kurta
Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
The pretty actress looks like a bundle of sunshine in this twig print saree and matching embroidered blouse
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Keeping her look chic and edgy, the star wore a vintage garden embroidered jacket with tiered top and pants
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
Pooja Hegde
The beauty wowed us in this poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree paired with an embroidered cut-sleeve blouse
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
Kiara Advani
An enchanting take on lehenga! We loved the polka-print five-tiered skirt paired with a strappy embroidered choli
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
The actress nailed the fusion style in this twig-printed yoke cape and coordinated knit pants
Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram
