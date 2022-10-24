Heading 3

Celebs at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash 

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore a red gharara set by Anita Dongre, while Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a deep blue embroidered bandhgala by Kunal Rawal

Image: Pinkvilla

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao wore a stripped kurta, while his wife-actor Patralekhaa donned a white lehenga with floral prints on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in a white full-sleeved kurta with embroidery work and paired it with white pajamas

Image: Pinkvilla

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh looked adorable as they twinned in blue ethnic attires at the Diwali bash

Image: Pinkvilla

Aditya Roy Kapur 

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a black kurta with golden prints on it. He paired it with white chudidar pants and brown Kolhapuri chappals

Image: Pinkvilla

Nora Fatehi 

Nora Fatehi stunned in Tarun Tahiliani's heavily embroidered three-piece lehenga set in a silver-tone pastel pink lehenga

Image: Pinkvilla

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani 

Rakul Preet Singh wore a yellow and orange georgette saree, while Jackky Bhagnani wore a navy blue kurta that featured a quirky print on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat wore yellow kurta and pants with matching dupatta. Kriti Kharbanda donned a satin saree with a unique blouse paired with it

Image: Pinkvilla

Shilpa Shetty 

Shilpa Shetty wore a ruffle saree in rust colour by Nadima Saqib. She added a statement necklace and a brown belt to complete her look

Image: Pinkvilla

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu 

Soha Ali Khan wore a Fuschia print saree paired with embroidered blouse and belt by Sana Barreja. Kunal Kemmu wore a blue short kurta

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here