Heading 3
Celebs at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Pinkvilla
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif wore a red gharara set by Anita Dongre, while Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a deep blue embroidered bandhgala by Kunal Rawal
Image: Pinkvilla
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao wore a stripped kurta, while his wife-actor Patralekhaa donned a white lehenga with floral prints on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in a white full-sleeved kurta with embroidery work and paired it with white pajamas
Image: Pinkvilla
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh looked adorable as they twinned in blue ethnic attires at the Diwali bash
Image: Pinkvilla
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur wore a black kurta with golden prints on it. He paired it with white chudidar pants and brown Kolhapuri chappals
Image: Pinkvilla
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi stunned in Tarun Tahiliani's heavily embroidered three-piece lehenga set in a silver-tone pastel pink lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh wore a yellow and orange georgette saree, while Jackky Bhagnani wore a navy blue kurta that featured a quirky print on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat wore yellow kurta and pants with matching dupatta. Kriti Kharbanda donned a satin saree with a unique blouse paired with it
Image: Pinkvilla
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty wore a ruffle saree in rust colour by Nadima Saqib. She added a statement necklace and a brown belt to complete her look
Click Here
Image: Pinkvilla
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
Soha Ali Khan wore a Fuschia print saree paired with embroidered blouse and belt by Sana Barreja. Kunal Kemmu wore a blue short kurta