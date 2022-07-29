Heading 3
Celebs in black cutout dresses
Joyce Joyson
july 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Dramatic and playful, cutout dresses are clearly the season's hottest trend. Proving just the same, the actress wore a halter neck, thigh-high slit dress with a front cut-out detail
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
You cannot go wrong with a black dress! The GoodLuck Jerry star showed off her fashion prowess in an Antithesis cut-out gown that came with a plunging neckline
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Making a case for a monochrome dress, the Atrangi Re star went for a black and white, full-length dress that featured sheer cut-out detail and a slit
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The JugJugg Jeeyo actress too opted for a sheer cut-out detail dress featuring a curvy scalloped design on the midriff
Kiara Advani
We admire her style and the ability to serve us with some fresh looks like this ruched one-shoulder faux leather dress with cut-out detail at the waist
Deepika Padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Raising the fashion bar with her every look, the diva killed it in a black halter neck cut-out dress that came with a backless detail and a thigh-high slit
Shanaya Kapoor
The actress went for a bodycon, keyhole neckline dress that came with a slit at the midriff, adorned with a chain accessory
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She amps up the black, one-shoulder, cut-out dress by incorporating interesting details like sheer net panelling and a thigh-grazing slit
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Adding a dash of bling to her look, the actress donned a cut-out bodycon dress bearing silver embroidered details on the cuff and hemline
Nora Fatehi
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Photo: Aqib Anwar
Known for her fearless fashion choices, the stunner made our jaws hit the floor in this halter neck gown bearing risque, triangular cut-out details
Esha Gupta
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vaani Kapoor's stylish blouses