Celebs in black cutout dresses

Joyce Joyson

july 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Dramatic and playful, cutout dresses are clearly the season's hottest trend. Proving just the same, the actress wore a halter neck, thigh-high slit dress with a front cut-out detail

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

You cannot go wrong with a black dress! The GoodLuck Jerry star showed off her fashion prowess in an Antithesis cut-out gown that came with a plunging neckline

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Making a case for a monochrome dress, the Atrangi Re star went for a black and white, full-length dress that featured sheer cut-out detail and a slit

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress too opted for a sheer cut-out detail dress featuring a curvy scalloped design on the midriff

Kiara Advani

We admire her style and the ability to serve us with some fresh looks like this ruched one-shoulder faux leather dress with cut-out detail at the waist

Deepika Padukone

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Raising the fashion bar with her every look, the diva killed it in a black halter neck cut-out dress that came with a backless detail and a thigh-high slit

Shanaya Kapoor

The actress went for a bodycon, keyhole neckline dress that came with a slit at the midriff, adorned with a chain accessory

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She amps up the black, one-shoulder, cut-out dress by incorporating interesting details like sheer net panelling and a thigh-grazing slit

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Adding a dash of bling to her look, the actress donned a cut-out bodycon dress bearing silver embroidered details on the cuff and hemline

Nora Fatehi

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Photo: Aqib Anwar

Known for her fearless fashion choices, the stunner made our jaws hit the floor in this halter neck gown bearing risque, triangular cut-out details

Esha Gupta

