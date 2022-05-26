Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 27, 2022
Heading 3
Celebs in black gowns on the red carpet
|
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
The Piku star channeled her main character energy in an embellished custom-made black gown by Louis Vuitton
Emily Ratajkowski
Image: Getty Images
The Gone Girl star looked breathtaking in an embellished strappy sheer Miu Miu gown
On the red carpet of the SAG Awards, The Only Murders in the Building star looked resplendent in a black velvet cut-out gown by Oscar de la Renta
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
The House Of Gucci star walked the Grammy's red carpet in a monochrome custom gown with a floor-sweeping train attachment on her skirt
Lady Gaga
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Making for a risque look, the Levitating singer sported a sheer black Versace gown with leather belted details
Image: Getty Images
On the BRIT Awards red carpet, the Easy On Me singer glided in a custom-made Giorgio Armani Prive gown that flattered her figure and showed off her curves
Adele
Image: Getty Images
The Bride and Prejudice actress walked down the Cannes red carpet in a voluminous black gown with colourful flowers on it
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
For The Batman movie's premiere, the 33-year-old dressed up sexy in a black column gown with a corseted detail and a criss-cross feature plunging neckline
Image: Getty Image
At the Golden Globe Awards, the Friends star looked graceful on the red carpet in a strapless black gown with an exaggerated ruffle neckline and a sweeping train
Jennifer Aniston
Image: Getty Images
At the Toronto International Film Festival, the 50 Shades Freed star looked ethereal in a black ballgown by Dior
Dakota Johnson
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Aditi Rao Hydari's royal style moments