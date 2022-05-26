Fashion

Celebs in black gowns on the red carpet

Deepika Padukone

Image: Getty Images

The Piku star channeled her main character energy in an embellished custom-made black gown by Louis Vuitton

Emily Ratajkowski

Image: Getty Images

The Gone Girl star looked breathtaking in an embellished strappy sheer Miu Miu gown

On the red carpet of the SAG Awards, The Only Murders in the Building star looked resplendent in a black velvet cut-out gown by Oscar de la Renta

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez

The House Of Gucci star walked the Grammy's red carpet in a monochrome custom gown with a floor-sweeping train attachment on her skirt

Lady Gaga

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Making for a risque look, the Levitating singer sported a sheer black Versace gown with leather belted details

Image: Getty Images

On the BRIT Awards red carpet, the Easy On Me singer glided in a custom-made Giorgio Armani Prive gown that flattered her figure and showed off her curves

Adele

Image: Getty Images

The Bride and Prejudice actress walked down the Cannes red carpet in a voluminous black gown with colourful flowers on it

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

For The Batman movie's premiere, the 33-year-old dressed up sexy in a black column gown with a corseted detail and a criss-cross feature plunging neckline

Image: Getty Image

At the Golden Globe Awards, the Friends star looked graceful on the red carpet in a strapless black gown with an exaggerated ruffle neckline and a sweeping train

Jennifer Aniston

Image: Getty Images

At the Toronto International Film Festival, the 50 Shades Freed star looked ethereal in a black ballgown by Dior

Dakota Johnson

