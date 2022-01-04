Fashion
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
04 DEC , 2022
Celebs in black jumpsuits
Alia Bhatt
Making a case for how to be a stylish diner and get people to swoon, Alia Bhatt looked extraordinary in this strapless jumpsuit
Image: Pinkvilla
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle opted for an Everlane sleeveless classy jumpsuit. She’s a creator of simple looks, that can make starry statements and this was just that
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
For the Global Citizen Live 2021, Jennifer Lopez donned a jumpsuit that looked sensuous with a plunging neckline and all of the bling in the form of gold shimmer
Image: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Literally, everything donned by Deepika Padukone is quick to take the cake and this Ralph Lauren collared jumpsuit looks a little too promising
Image: Pinkvilla
Miley Cyrus
The ‘risqué’ is worth taking!. Yes, we’re referring to Miley Cyrus’ black halter-neck jumpsuit with a plunging neckline
Image: Getty Images
Parineeti Chopra
If love had another name, it would be Parineeti Chopra in this Essé jumpsuit
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt
The Raazi star wore a black jumpsuit and showcased her perfectly done hair. She completed her look with black boots and hoops to make an effortless style statement
Image: Pinkvilla
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha wore a stunning black jumpsuit by Jitrois that mimicked a pantsuit and boy did she look ravishing!
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor’s airport style in a grey and black jumpsuit teamed with a cosy coat is perfect for a winter jet-ready look
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing in her black corset-style outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
