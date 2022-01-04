Fashion

04 DEC , 2022

Celebs in black jumpsuits

Alia Bhatt

Making a case for how to be a stylish diner and get people to swoon, Alia Bhatt looked extraordinary in this strapless jumpsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle opted for an Everlane sleeveless classy jumpsuit. She’s a creator of simple looks, that can make starry statements and this was just that

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

For the Global Citizen Live 2021, Jennifer Lopez donned a jumpsuit that looked sensuous with a plunging neckline and all of the bling in the form of gold shimmer

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

Literally, everything donned by Deepika Padukone is quick to take the cake and this Ralph Lauren collared jumpsuit looks a little too promising

Image: Pinkvilla

Miley Cyrus

The ‘risqué’ is worth taking!. Yes, we’re referring to Miley Cyrus’ black halter-neck jumpsuit with a plunging neckline

Image: Getty Images

Parineeti Chopra

If love had another name, it would be Parineeti Chopra in this Essé jumpsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi star wore a black jumpsuit and showcased her perfectly done hair. She completed her look with black boots and hoops to make an effortless style statement

Image: Pinkvilla

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha wore a stunning black jumpsuit by Jitrois that mimicked a pantsuit and boy did she look ravishing!

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s airport style in a grey and black jumpsuit teamed with a cosy coat is perfect for a winter jet-ready look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing in her black corset-style outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

