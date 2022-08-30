Heading 3
Celebs in a black lehenga
Neenaz Akhtar
AUGUST 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Making a stunning case for classic ensembles, the Liger actress rocked a black and gold hand embroidered blouse and organza lehenga set by Ritika Mirchandani
Ananya Panday
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pari looked gorgeous in a contemporary-style lehenga set that comprised of a basic crew-neck crop top and a black and gold foil printed lehenga skirt
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Lolo turned muse to designer Tarun Tahiliani in a striking black lehenga adorned with geometric and floral motifs
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress amped things up in a sequinned black lehenga from SVA Couture
Kiara Advani
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
For a Diwali bash, the ‘Chhichhore’ actress picked out a slinky black blouse, a unique dhoti-style skirt, and a sheer black dupatta to nail the ethnic look
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actor left us impressed with a gorgeous desi look featuring a shimmery black lehenga set
Sara Ali Khan
Alia looked effortlessly pretty in a simple yet sophisticated creation adorned with minimal floral work
Alia Bhatt in Shyamal & Bhumika
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Katrina put her best ethnic foot forward in a lavish black lehenga with floral prints designed by Sabyasachi
Katrina Kaif
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti wore her shimmery black Sunaina Khera blouse and skirt set with a long black jacket and took things up a notch!
Kriti Sanon in Sunaina Khera
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jackie looked ethereal in a charcoal black lehenga set by designer Rohit Bal
Jacqueline Fernandez
