Celebs in a black lehenga

Neenaz Akhtar

AUGUST 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Making a stunning case for classic ensembles, the Liger actress rocked a black and gold hand embroidered blouse and organza lehenga set by Ritika Mirchandani

Ananya Panday

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Pari looked gorgeous in a contemporary-style lehenga set that comprised of a basic crew-neck crop top and a black and gold foil printed lehenga skirt

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Lolo turned muse to designer Tarun Tahiliani in a striking black lehenga adorned with geometric and floral motifs

Karisma Kapoor 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress amped things up in a sequinned black lehenga from SVA Couture

Kiara Advani

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

For a Diwali bash, the ‘Chhichhore’ actress picked out a slinky black blouse, a unique dhoti-style skirt, and a sheer black dupatta to nail the ethnic look

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actor left us impressed with a gorgeous desi look featuring a shimmery black lehenga set

Sara Ali Khan

Alia looked effortlessly pretty in a simple yet sophisticated creation adorned with minimal floral work

Alia Bhatt in Shyamal & Bhumika

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Katrina put her best ethnic foot forward in a lavish black lehenga with floral prints designed by Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti wore her shimmery black Sunaina Khera blouse and skirt set with a long black jacket and took things up a notch!

Kriti Sanon in Sunaina Khera

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jackie looked ethereal in a charcoal black lehenga set by designer Rohit Bal

Jacqueline Fernandez

