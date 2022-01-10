Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 10, 2022
Celebs in a black sequin dress
Sara Ali Khan
Sara looked glamorous in a little black dress with interesting stripe details bearing silver sequins on it
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia gave us party vibes with her little black sequin dress featuring 3D rose detailing at her neck
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor turned up the glam quotient in a sequin black midi dress with a sultry cut-out detail at the back
Image: Eshaa Amiin instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti glammed things up in a full sleeve mini black dress bearing lots of sequin work
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya struck an elegant pose in a one-shoulder bodyfit gown with sequins all over it
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Yami Gautam
Yami showed us how to rock the jazzy boss lady look in a sequined blazer dress with a plunging neckline
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra showed off her gorgeous curves in a cut sleeve maxi dress with ruffle sleeves and a plunging neckline
Image: Getty Images
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi also gave her stamp of approval to the sparkly number picking out a one-shoulder black dress featuring green stripes
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Taylor Swift
American singer Taylor Swift also rocked a shimmery black dress with her signature red lips and blonde locks
Image: Getty Images
Disha Patani
Disha turned heads in a full-sleeve black gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani’s best swimsuit looks