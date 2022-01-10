Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 10, 2022

Celebs in a black sequin dress

Sara Ali Khan

Sara looked glamorous in a little black dress with interesting stripe details bearing silver sequins on it

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia gave us party vibes with her little black sequin dress featuring 3D rose detailing at her neck

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor turned up the glam quotient in a sequin black midi dress with a sultry cut-out detail at the back

Image: Eshaa Amiin instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti glammed things up in a full sleeve mini black dress bearing lots of sequin work

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya struck an elegant pose in a one-shoulder bodyfit gown with sequins all over it

Image: Ananya Panday instagram 

Yami Gautam

Yami showed us how to rock the jazzy boss lady look in a sequined blazer dress with a plunging neckline

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra showed off her gorgeous curves in a cut sleeve maxi dress with ruffle sleeves and a plunging neckline

Image: Getty Images 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi also gave her stamp of approval to the sparkly number picking out a one-shoulder black dress featuring green stripes

Image: Mohit Rai instagram 

Taylor Swift

American singer Taylor Swift also rocked a shimmery black dress with her signature red lips and blonde locks

Image: Getty Images

Disha Patani

Disha turned heads in a full-sleeve black gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline

Image: Disha Patani instagram

