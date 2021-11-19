Nov 19, 2021

FASHION

Celebs in black & white shararas

Author: Neenaz

For a simple yet significant desi look, Alia wore an all-black kurta and sharara set and styled it with a floral print dupatta with a golden border

Image: Sukriti and Aakriti Instagram

Alia Bhatt in a black sharara

For a fancy festive look, Athiya picked out a heavily embellished white sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani and topped it off with minimal jewellery

Athiya Shetty in a white sharara

video: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan in a kaftan-sharara set

Giving us a cue on how to include a breezy white outfit in our wardrobe, Sara sported a kaftan-style white kurta and a pair of white sharara pants

video: Pinkvilla Raw

During the promotion of her movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’, she picked out an embroidered white kurta and wore it with silk sharara pants

Sara Ali Khan in a white sharara

image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

For ‘Marjaavaan’ promotions, Tara wore a black sharara set by Punit Balana that bore gold embroidery work all over the kurta

Tara Sutaria in a black sharara set

image: Ami Patel instagram

At the airport, Tara was spotted in a white sharara set that was adorned with brown and gold details and floral embroidery

Tara Sutaria in a white kurta-sharara set

image: Pinkvilla 

For a gorgeous bridesmaid look, the ‘Shershaah’ actress picked out a simple white sharara with heavy golden embroidery done all over it

Kiara Advani in an embellished sharara

image: Kiara Advani instagram

Shraddha looked divine in a white cut-sleeve kurta set and white flared sharara pants

Shraddha Kapoor in a simple white sharara

image: Namrata Deepak instagram

For a festive look, Shilpa wore a black sharara set that was replete with gold prints and embroidery work on it

Shilpa Shetty in an embellished black sharara

image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

In a simple white sharara set with golden stripes on the bottoms, Malaika served us with a festive outfit inspiration

Malaika Arora in a white sharara

image: Sukriti and Aakriti instagram

For the promotions of ‘Angrezi Medium’, Radhika wore a white Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set that was adorned with piping in shades of orange, yellow, pink and blue

Radhika Madan in a white sharara with pop of colours

image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

