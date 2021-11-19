Nov 19, 2021
FASHION
Celebs in black & white shararas
Author: Neenaz
For a simple yet significant desi look, Alia wore an all-black kurta and sharara set and styled it with a floral print dupatta with a golden borderImage: Sukriti and Aakriti Instagram
Alia Bhatt in a black sharara
For a fancy festive look, Athiya picked out a heavily embellished white sharara set by Tarun Tahiliani and topped it off with minimal jewellery
Athiya Shetty in a white shararavideo: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan in a kaftan-sharara set
Giving us a cue on how to include a breezy white outfit in our wardrobe, Sara sported a kaftan-style white kurta and a pair of white sharara pantsvideo: Pinkvilla Raw
During the promotion of her movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’, she picked out an embroidered white kurta and wore it with silk sharara pants
Sara Ali Khan in a white shararaimage: Sara Ali Khan instagram
For ‘Marjaavaan’ promotions, Tara wore a black sharara set by Punit Balana that bore gold embroidery work all over the kurta
Tara Sutaria in a black sharara setimage: Ami Patel instagram
At the airport, Tara was spotted in a white sharara set that was adorned with brown and gold details and floral embroidery
Tara Sutaria in a white kurta-sharara setimage: Pinkvilla
For a gorgeous bridesmaid look, the ‘Shershaah’ actress picked out a simple white sharara with heavy golden embroidery done all over it
Kiara Advani in an embellished shararaimage: Kiara Advani instagram
Shraddha looked divine in a white cut-sleeve kurta set and white flared sharara pants
Shraddha Kapoor in a simple white shararaimage: Namrata Deepak instagram
For a festive look, Shilpa wore a black sharara set that was replete with gold prints and embroidery work on it
Shilpa Shetty in an embellished black shararaimage: Shilpa Shetty instagram
In a simple white sharara set with golden stripes on the bottoms, Malaika served us with a festive outfit inspiration
Malaika Arora in a white shararaimage: Sukriti and Aakriti instagram
For the promotions of ‘Angrezi Medium’, Radhika wore a white Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set that was adorned with piping in shades of orange, yellow, pink and blue
Radhika Madan in a white sharara with pop of coloursimage: Sukriti Grover instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Disha Patani's hottest bikini looks