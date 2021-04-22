Celebs in bold pantsuits April 22, 2021
Giving a raunchy twist to the classic white pantsuit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore hers with a sheer black top beneath the blazer Credits: Getty Images
For an event, Janhvi Kapoor was all decked up in a soft pink pantsuit that came with a plunging neckline and front cut-outs for some drama
Bhumi Pednekar added an extra bit of oomph by pairing her silver-grey sequin pantsuit with a tiny black bralette
Ananya Panday also hopped on the bandwagon and opted for a black pantsuit by Judy Zhang. Side-parted beach waves and soft-glam makeup finished off her look
Adding her own twist to the snazzy Prabal Gurung pantsuit, Alia Bhatt styled it with a black bralette and showed us how it’s done!
Slaying one of the boldest pantsuit looks, Kangana Ranaut picked out a black number and paired it with a corset beneath the blazer
Taking the bling route, Malaika Arora jazzed up things in a sequined purple pantsuit by Amit Aggarwal
And during a new collection party by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, Malaika turned up the heat in a blazer with a sexy bralette underneath and matching pants
Kriti Kharbanda donned a sequin green pantsuit and left the blazer open to reveal the sexy bralette inside
