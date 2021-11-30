Celebs in checkered pantsuits

NOV 30, 2021

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana during the promotions of Panga decked up in a beige coloured pantsuit by Ralph Lauren and looked dapper in it

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon took to the airport in a white checkered pantsuit from Appapop with a cuff detailing at the trouser

Image: Pinkvilla

Shraddha Kapoor

For the promotion of Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor wore a simple green checkered pantsuit with blue undertones from Sezane

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka made Gucci's three-piece suit look not only good but totally next level on her

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

The pants bore a harem-cut look and also wore high heeled Louboutin black boots

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi wore a yellow checkered pantsuit by Dhruv Kapoor. She brought a little spunk to her outfit as she paired it with a bustier crop top

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya may be a Gen Z but she can definitely give a tough competition to the other celebs when it comes to power dressing

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looked stunning in a sage green double-breasted checkered pantsuit from Paule Ka Paris

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone

She styled up her fashion game giving us boss lady vibe

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

For her friend Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, Priyanka travelled to England in a slick plaid pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti

Image: Getty Images

