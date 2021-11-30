Celebs in checkered pantsuits
P R GAYATHRI
NOV 30, 2021
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana during the promotions of Panga decked up in a beige coloured pantsuit by Ralph Lauren and looked dapper in it
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon took to the airport in a white checkered pantsuit from Appapop with a cuff detailing at the trouser
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha Kapoor
For the promotion of Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor wore a simple green checkered pantsuit with blue undertones from Sezane
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka made Gucci's three-piece suit look not only good but totally next level on her
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
The pants bore a harem-cut look and also wore high heeled Louboutin black boots
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi wore a yellow checkered pantsuit by Dhruv Kapoor. She brought a little spunk to her outfit as she paired it with a bustier crop top
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya may be a Gen Z but she can definitely give a tough competition to the other celebs when it comes to power dressing
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika looked stunning in a sage green double-breasted checkered pantsuit from Paule Ka Paris
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone
She styled up her fashion game giving us boss lady vibe
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
For her friend Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, Priyanka travelled to England in a slick plaid pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti
Image: Getty Images
