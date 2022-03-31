FASHION
Celebs in chic skirts co-ord sets
Glam Babe
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Co-ords have taken over the fashion world and the buzz around it refuses to take a bow, proves Tara in this twilight black sequinned crop top and skirt set
Picking a colour from just the other end of the spectrum, Nora wore a white crop top and pencil skirt overlayered by a matching blazer
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Bold and beautiful
Deepika looked luxe as hell in this grey and white checkered printed cropped jacket and mini skirt, styled with a white top to balance the look
Cool co-ords
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Rakul oozes glamour in this strappy silver sequin crop top with a plunging neckline and a matching skirt
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Sparkle and shine
Colour-blocking
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
When in doubt throw on a vibrant blue blazer like Ananya over a white corset top and mini skirt with asymmetrical vent to make a style statement
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja looked like a complete stunner in this green cropped blouse with long sleeves and a plunging neckline paired with a matching body-hugging skirt
Go green
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sara went for a summer colour palette in this white and yellow floral print crop top and mini skirt set and looked charming
Summer vibes
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Embrace a head-to-toe white look like Sanya to keep things chic by donning a cropped jacket, a mini skirt and a bralette
All-white look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Ticking off two trends in one, Radhika nailed the midriff flossing style in this pastel blue cropped top with tie-up strings teamed with a mid-length skirt
Ribbed co-ords
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Shilpa swept us off our feet in this blush pink floral embroidered co-ord set that came with a balloon sleeve jacket, a blouse and a flowy skirt
Pretty in pink
