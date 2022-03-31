FASHION

MAR 31, 2022

Celebs in chic skirts co-ord sets

Glam Babe

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Co-ords have taken over the fashion world and the buzz around it refuses to take a bow, proves Tara in this twilight black sequinned crop top and skirt set

Picking a colour from just the other end of the spectrum, Nora wore a white crop top and pencil skirt overlayered by a matching blazer

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Bold and beautiful

Deepika looked luxe as hell in this grey and white checkered printed cropped jacket and mini skirt, styled with a white top to balance the look

Cool co-ords

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Rakul oozes glamour in this strappy silver sequin crop top with a plunging neckline and a matching skirt

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Sparkle and shine

Colour-blocking

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

When in doubt throw on a vibrant blue blazer like Ananya over a white corset top and mini skirt with asymmetrical vent to make a style statement

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja looked like a complete stunner in this green cropped blouse with long sleeves and a plunging neckline paired with a matching body-hugging skirt

Go green

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sara went for a summer colour palette in this white and yellow floral print crop top and mini skirt set and looked charming

Summer vibes

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Embrace a head-to-toe white look like Sanya to keep things chic by donning a cropped jacket, a mini skirt and a bralette

All-white look

 Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Ticking off two trends in one,  Radhika nailed the midriff flossing style in this pastel blue cropped top with tie-up strings teamed with a mid-length skirt

Ribbed co-ords

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Shilpa swept us off our feet in this blush pink floral embroidered co-ord set that came with a balloon sleeve jacket, a blouse and a flowy skirt

Pretty in pink

