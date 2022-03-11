Fashion

P R Gayathri

MAR 11, 2022

Celebs in cool cargo pants

Heading 3

Ananya Panday

Denim is old, you think? You can still be a trendsetter and this is something we thank the Gehraiyaan actress for showing us how it's done

Image: Pinkvilla

It's 2022! Don't tell us that black, blue, and white pants are all you need. Get moss green pants that look simply fun and style it with a white sleeveless crop top that bore side tie-up details

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor

Mommy and style queen on duty! Take the laid-back level of cool to your work with a stripe printed shirt and cargo pants. Kolhapuris and casuals? Fabulous is the word

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Malang star chose camo printed pants and complimented her OOTD with a white crop top that had a dashing cut-out pink Adidas top playing perfectly

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani

Here's B-town's cutie, the Saaho actress looking chic in a white ruched top with sheer sleeves to make it look finely sealed with beige cargo pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Shraddha Kapoor

Cargos that feature multiple zips can almost make you forget your bags that can carry essentials

Gigi Hadid

Image: Getty images

A dressier take on your casual and classic blue and white combo. Combine a one-shoulder crop top with heavily-pocketed denim pants

Kylie Jenner

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria picked out a cream corset top and baggy cargo pants from Polite Society and looked alluring in it

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Disha teamed the vest sweater with high-waisted orange denim cargo pants. If you’ve covered yourself far too long in monochrome outfits, this one is great to start with

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani

Kriti Sanon makes an uber-cool statement in her chic casuals, teaming her white breezy crop top with high-waisted beige cargo pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Women led films of South

Click Here