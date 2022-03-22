FASHION

 Rishika Shah

MAR 22, 2022

Celebs in corset dresses

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon redefined elegance and charisma in a neutral-toned corset dress with ruched detailing

Khushi Kapoor chose a blush pink corset dress that hugged her svelte frame just right for her 21st birthday bash!

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

Tara Sutaria looked every bit royal as she posed in a strapless white satin corset dress

Tara Sutaria

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Katrina Kaif stepped out in a corset tie-dye gown with different shades of blue incorporated in it

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi also opted for a bold hot pink dress with corset detailing along the bodice

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looked radiant as ever as she made quite a statement in a neutral-toned corset dress with a tulle skirt

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt raised the temperature as she wore a sheer black embellished corset gown with tier detailing

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya resembled a delicious candy in a bright orange and pink corset dress teamed with an orange blazer

Ananya Panday

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline had us weak in our knees as she stepped out in a chocolate brown bodycon corset dress

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya flawlessly embraced the cottagecore trend in a neutral-toned corset dress with off-shoulder balloon sleeves

Shanaya Kapoor

