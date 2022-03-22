FASHION
Celebs in corset dresses
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon redefined elegance and charisma in a neutral-toned corset dress with ruched detailing
Khushi Kapoor chose a blush pink corset dress that hugged her svelte frame just right for her 21st birthday bash!
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
Tara Sutaria looked every bit royal as she posed in a strapless white satin corset dress
Tara Sutaria
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Katrina Kaif stepped out in a corset tie-dye gown with different shades of blue incorporated in it
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi also opted for a bold hot pink dress with corset detailing along the bodice
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor looked radiant as ever as she made quite a statement in a neutral-toned corset dress with a tulle skirt
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt raised the temperature as she wore a sheer black embellished corset gown with tier detailing
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya resembled a delicious candy in a bright orange and pink corset dress teamed with an orange blazer
Ananya Panday
Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline had us weak in our knees as she stepped out in a chocolate brown bodycon corset dress
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya flawlessly embraced the cottagecore trend in a neutral-toned corset dress with off-shoulder balloon sleeves
Shanaya Kapoor
