Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 14, 2022
Celebs in cute winter coats and jackets
Sara Ali Khan
The star looks like spun sugar in this peppy pink puffer jacket clubbed with a pink tee and black joggers
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
An extra-large faux-feather pink coat can keep you warm all day long and looks quite fashionable too
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Kylie Jenner
The star looks like a dream in this white faux fur jacket paired with her all-black outfit
Image: Getty Images
Hina Khan
This pretty pink jacket looks like a stunning mix of a furry coat and a bomber jacket, which she styled with faux leather leggings
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Deepika Padukone
DP loves to push the style envelope every time she steps out, like in this textured black cape jacket paired with an all-black attire
Video: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra
There is nothing quite like a gold puffer jacket that can add a touch of glam and whimsy to your entire look, proves PC as she styles it with ripped jeans
Image: Getty Images
Parineeti Chopra
While her little sister chooses to make a statement by donning a purple trench coat over a top-pant set
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Monochrome style
Again, she gives us a feel of fantasy dressed in a light brown faux fur coat teamed with a dark brown co-ord set
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon
The Mimi star wore an eye-catching neon puffer jacket with blue skinny jeans and a grey beanie to beat the winter chill
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The diva looks cute as a button donning a beige faux fur jacket and blue trousers
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Iconic Gowns from Golden Globe Award