Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 14, 2022

Celebs in cute winter coats and jackets

Sara Ali Khan

The star looks like spun sugar in this peppy pink puffer jacket clubbed with a pink tee and black joggers

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

An extra-large faux-feather pink coat can keep you warm all day long and looks quite fashionable too

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Kylie Jenner

The star looks like a dream in this white faux fur jacket paired with her all-black outfit

Image: Getty Images

Hina Khan

This pretty pink jacket looks like a stunning mix of a furry coat and a bomber jacket, which she styled with faux leather leggings

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Deepika Padukone

DP loves to push the style envelope every time she steps out, like in this textured black cape jacket paired with an all-black attire

Video: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra

There is nothing quite like a gold puffer jacket that can add a touch of glam and whimsy to your entire look, proves PC as she styles it with ripped jeans

Image: Getty Images

Parineeti Chopra

While her little sister chooses to make a statement by donning a purple trench coat over a top-pant set

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Monochrome style

Again, she gives us a feel of fantasy dressed in a light brown faux fur coat teamed with a dark brown co-ord set

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon

The Mimi star wore an eye-catching neon puffer jacket with blue skinny jeans and a grey beanie to beat the winter chill

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The diva looks cute as a button donning a beige faux fur jacket and blue trousers

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

