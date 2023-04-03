Heading 3

Celebs dazzle in Anamika Khanna at NMACC

Pakhi Jain

APRIL 03, 2023

Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram 

She is regarded as an expert in Indian couture, and her designs reflect her love for Indian culture and tradition

Anamika Khanna

Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram

The actress caught everyone's attention with a stunning 3D silver metallic outfit from the collection of renowned designer Anamika Khanna

Bhumi Pednekar

Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's luxury couture consists of an ivory pantsuit heavily adorned with embellishments and a long cape

Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram

She looked divine in a custom-made ivory and gold cape with dori embroidery and pearl highlights. She paired the cape with a structured gold drape, top, and skirt that also featured dori embroidery

Isha Ambani

Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram 

Arjun opted for a shirtless look paired with a black blazer with intricate embroidery work and pants

Arjun Kapoor

Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram 

Shahid chose to wear a custom-made white pantsuit and paired it with a matching shirt for the event

Shahid Kapoor

Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram 

Patralekhaa wore Anamika Khanna's signature cape-style outfits for the Gala, while Rajkummar opted for a blue palette, complementing his wife perfectly

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram 

Athiya Shetty looked astonishing as she wore a beautiful black embellished jacket designed by Anamika Khanna, paired with palazzo pants

Athiya Shetty

Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram

Mira looked stunning and beautiful in a black floral embroidered co-ord set that included a thigh-high slit skirt and a matching sultry crop top

Mira Kapoor

Image- Shibani Akhtar’s Instagram

Farhan Akhtar sported a stylish look wearing black kurta pyjamas along with a golden embellished jacket, while Shibani Akhtar looked gorgeous in an Anamika Khanna co-ord set and the signature cape

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani

