Celebs dazzle in Anamika Khanna at NMACC
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 03, 2023
Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
She is regarded as an expert in Indian couture, and her designs reflect her love for Indian culture and tradition
Anamika Khanna
Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
The actress caught everyone's attention with a stunning 3D silver metallic outfit from the collection of renowned designer Anamika Khanna
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone's luxury couture consists of an ivory pantsuit heavily adorned with embellishments and a long cape
Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
She looked divine in a custom-made ivory and gold cape with dori embroidery and pearl highlights. She paired the cape with a structured gold drape, top, and skirt that also featured dori embroidery
Isha Ambani
Image- Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
Arjun opted for a shirtless look paired with a black blazer with intricate embroidery work and pants
Arjun Kapoor
Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
Shahid chose to wear a custom-made white pantsuit and paired it with a matching shirt for the event
Shahid Kapoor
Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
Patralekhaa wore Anamika Khanna's signature cape-style outfits for the Gala, while Rajkummar opted for a blue palette, complementing his wife perfectly
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
Athiya Shetty looked astonishing as she wore a beautiful black embellished jacket designed by Anamika Khanna, paired with palazzo pants
Athiya Shetty
Image- Anamika Khanna’s Instagram
Mira looked stunning and beautiful in a black floral embroidered co-ord set that included a thigh-high slit skirt and a matching sultry crop top
Mira Kapoor
Image- Shibani Akhtar’s Instagram
Farhan Akhtar sported a stylish look wearing black kurta pyjamas along with a golden embellished jacket, while Shibani Akhtar looked gorgeous in an Anamika Khanna co-ord set and the signature cape
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani
