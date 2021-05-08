Celebs in dramatic makeup

May 08, 2021

Celebs are always making sure to grab eyeballs and dramatic makeup looks help them do just that

Deepika Padukone is the QUEEN of dramatic makeup looks and often tries to bring something new to the table

Smokey eyes to dramatic eyeliners, she often lets her eyes do all the talking

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the other hand sticks to her bold lips to make a statement

Shraddha Kapoor is someone who tries to go out of the box every now and then

Sonam Kapoor loves to add drama with small elements and this classic winged liner and diamond crystal combo does the deed

She even took things to the next level with her electric blue smokey eyes

While subtlety is her middle name, Katrina Kaif took it a notch higher with this burgundy smokey eye look

When you talk about drama and smokey eyes, it’s hard to ignore Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love for it

Last but not the least, we have Malaika Arora who stole the show not only with her dress but also her dramatic makeup

