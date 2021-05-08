Celebs in dramatic makeup May 08, 2021
Celebs are always making sure to grab eyeballs and dramatic makeup looks help them do just that
Deepika Padukone is the QUEEN of dramatic makeup looks and often tries to bring something new to the table Credit Getty Image
Smokey eyes to dramatic eyeliners, she often lets her eyes do all the talking
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the other hand sticks to her bold lips to make a statement Credit Getty Image
Shraddha Kapoor is someone who tries to go out of the box every now and then
Sonam Kapoor loves to add drama with small elements and this classic winged liner and diamond crystal combo does the deed
She even took things to the next level with her electric blue smokey eyes
While subtlety is her middle name, Katrina Kaif took it a notch higher with this burgundy smokey eye look
When you talk about drama and smokey eyes, it’s hard to ignore Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love for it
Last but not the least, we have Malaika Arora who stole the show not only with her dress but also her dramatic makeup
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla