JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 01, 2022
Celebs in dreamy white corset attires
Deepika Padukone
Flirty and feminine, white corset outfits have an irresistible allure, shows DP, in this corset-like shirt, that cinched her waist styled with a flowy skirt
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Giving a chic twist to the classic style, she wore a white corset top with zig-zag ties and paired it with a pair of white distressed jeans
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Stylish spin
If there is one look Kangana can slay like no one else, it's a bold and fierce one as in this white corset-style vest paired with a trench coat and flared pants
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Trust Sara on how to add a dash of sweetness to vintage couture by slipping into a mini-tiered, polka-dot dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
Yes, Janhvi loves her sexy white corset top with sheer mesh panelling-but she loves her ripped denims too!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The diva shows us how to wear corset-like attire throughout the year by opting for a white denim-cropped jacket over with a bustier crop top and high-waist jeans
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
A white satin corset slip dress ushers in romance and elegance like no other
Tara Sutaria
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Giving us Desi princess vibes, the actress struck a pose in a white corset lehenga, featuring a sheer corset-top, draped skirt and a cape
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The pretty actress looks fresh as a daisy in this white corset-style ruffled tulle dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Pulling off a sophisticated and chic look, the diva went for a long white shirt and styled it with a matching corset that cinched her waist
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
