FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 01, 2022

Celebs in dreamy white corset attires

Heading 3

Deepika Padukone

Flirty and feminine, white corset outfits have an irresistible allure, shows DP, in this corset-like shirt, that cinched her waist styled with a flowy skirt

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Giving a chic twist to the classic style, she wore a white corset top with zig-zag ties and paired it with a pair of white distressed jeans

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Stylish spin

If there is one look Kangana can slay like no one else, it's a bold and fierce one as in this white corset-style vest paired with a trench coat and flared pants

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Trust Sara on how to add a dash of sweetness to vintage couture by slipping into a mini-tiered, polka-dot dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Yes, Janhvi loves her sexy white corset top with sheer mesh panelling-but she loves her ripped denims too!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The diva shows us how to wear corset-like attire throughout the year by opting for a white denim-cropped jacket over with a bustier crop top and high-waist jeans

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

A white satin corset slip dress ushers in romance and elegance like no other

Tara Sutaria

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Giving us Desi princess vibes, the actress struck a pose in a white corset lehenga, featuring a sheer corset-top, draped skirt and a cape

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The pretty actress looks fresh as a daisy in this white corset-style ruffled tulle dress

 Katrina Kaif

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Pulling off a sophisticated and chic look, the diva went for a long white shirt and styled it with a matching corset that cinched her waist

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara's desi looks in white outfits

Click Here