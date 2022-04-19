Fashion

P R Gayathri

April 20, 2022

Celebs in earthy brown outfits

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Roohi actress wore an Alexandre Vauthier ruched knee-length dress that featured a deep V-neckline, full sleeves and a thigh-high slit

The only kind of chocolate craze we'd love to revel in. The Bachchhan Paandey actress clubbed the best of both winter and summer fashion into this chic look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon

No stranger to making every ensemble look stunning, the Sooryavanshi actress looked beautiful in this date-ready satin maxi attire

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif

Always up to a hot show, the Tadap actress went monochrome with a strappy mini dress that had a plunging neckline and bustier cups that featured contrast stitch detailing

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria

Kim Kardashian

Image: Getty Images

The fashion and beauty mogul complemented her body-hugging latex maxi number with gloves, sparkly accessories, and snakeskin pointed-toe boots

Image: Getty Images

The Dune starlet chose a Giambattista Valli one-shoulder gown that can be worn to a night party. Her chiffon dress entailed multiple folds and sat flat on the floor with much elegance

Zendaya

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Clad in a bodycon dress, Khushi’s cocoa swirl printed one-shoulder mini dress from House of CB consisted of a cut-out detail at the neckline and a ruched skirt attached to it

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagarm

The Bollywood debutante-in-the-making, Shanaya Kapoor looked every inch the classy in a knotted brown bralette that was clubbed with a beige pantsuit

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress made for a sultry case in an off-shoulder crop top that bore smocked puff sleeves that was teamed up with flared high-waisted pants

Ananya Panday

Image: Getty Images

In a show-stealing moment at the Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show in Paris, Deepika Padukone looked sensational in a printed strapless maxi dress from the brand

Deepika Padukone

