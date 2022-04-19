Fashion
P R Gayathri
April 20, 2022
Heading 3
Celebs in earthy brown outfits
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Roohi actress wore an Alexandre Vauthier ruched knee-length dress that featured a deep V-neckline, full sleeves and a thigh-high slit
The only kind of chocolate craze we'd love to revel in. The Bachchhan Paandey actress clubbed the best of both winter and summer fashion into this chic look
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon
No stranger to making every ensemble look stunning, the Sooryavanshi actress looked beautiful in this date-ready satin maxi attire
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
Always up to a hot show, the Tadap actress went monochrome with a strappy mini dress that had a plunging neckline and bustier cups that featured contrast stitch detailing
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria
Kim Kardashian
Image: Getty Images
The fashion and beauty mogul complemented her body-hugging latex maxi number with gloves, sparkly accessories, and snakeskin pointed-toe boots
Image: Getty Images
The Dune starlet chose a Giambattista Valli one-shoulder gown that can be worn to a night party. Her chiffon dress entailed multiple folds and sat flat on the floor with much elegance
Zendaya
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Clad in a bodycon dress, Khushi’s cocoa swirl printed one-shoulder mini dress from House of CB consisted of a cut-out detail at the neckline and a ruched skirt attached to it
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagarm
The Bollywood debutante-in-the-making, Shanaya Kapoor looked every inch the classy in a knotted brown bralette that was clubbed with a beige pantsuit
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress made for a sultry case in an off-shoulder crop top that bore smocked puff sleeves that was teamed up with flared high-waisted pants
Ananya Panday
Image: Getty Images
In a show-stealing moment at the Dior Spring/Summer 2020 show in Paris, Deepika Padukone looked sensational in a printed strapless maxi dress from the brand
Deepika Padukone
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Wedding hairstyle inspo ft. Alia Bhatt