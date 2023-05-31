pinkvilla
NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 31, 2023
Celebs exuding glam in a pink gown
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya turned heads as she stepped out wearing a pink one-shoulder gown from Mélani The Label
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked uber-modish in a strapless baby-pink ensemble
Tara Sutaria
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked ravishing in a fuchsia pink gown featuring cut-out details
Kiara Advani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Gehraiyaan actress looked like a modern-day princess in a dreamy baby-pink gown
Ananya Panday
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi star looked gorgeous in a baby pink corseted gown
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika looked flawless in a hot pink Sabyasachi gown and a matching cape
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi exuded oomph in a backless shimmery magenta pink gown
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Nikamma actress rocked a metallic pink Yasmine Hawa Couture strapless gown
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looked absolutely graceful in a pastel pink strapless gown
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia made a striking style statement in a stunning off-shoulder blush pink gown
Alia Bhatt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.