Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 31, 2023

Celebs exuding glam in a pink gown

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya turned heads as she stepped out wearing a pink one-shoulder gown from Mélani The Label

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looked uber-modish in a strapless baby-pink ensemble

Tara Sutaria

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara looked ravishing in a fuchsia pink gown featuring cut-out details

Kiara Advani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Gehraiyaan actress looked like a modern-day princess in a dreamy baby-pink gown

Ananya Panday

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi star looked gorgeous in a baby pink corseted gown

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika looked flawless in a hot pink Sabyasachi gown and a matching cape

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi exuded oomph in a backless shimmery magenta pink gown

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Nikamma actress rocked a metallic pink Yasmine Hawa Couture strapless gown

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looked absolutely graceful in a pastel pink strapless gown

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia made a striking style statement in a stunning off-shoulder blush pink gown

Alia Bhatt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here