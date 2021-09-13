Celebs festive wear for Ganesh Chaturthi Sep 13, 2021
Every time Madhuri Dixit steps out in a traditional avatar, she grabs eyeballs. Here, she aces the Marathi Mulgi look in teal Paithani saree which was styled with traditional jewellery
Kangana Ranaut looks graceful in this floral print yellow salwar suit by ace designer Sabyasachi. She finished off her look with jhumkas & juttis
Gorgeous in yellow! Kajol Devgn opted for a silk saree and paired it with a contrasting red colour blouse. She styled it with traditional jewellery and sported the gajra hairstyle
Sara Ali Khan exudes elegance in this off-white traditional ensemble embossed with golden embroidery. She accessorised her look with statement earrings
Power couple! Genelia looked striking in a floral print saree paired with a cape-sleeved blouse. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh exudes charm in peach pink kurta
Shraddha Kapoor looks delightful in this tangerine salwar kameez and gold jhumkas as she poses in sans makeup look
Mommy Shilpa and daughter Samisha dress up in similar pink outfits featuring bandhani print, while her son Viaan wore a similar print violet kurta with white churidar pants
Ananya Panday looks like a ray of sunshine in this salwar suit decked with floral embroidery. She styled it with oxidised jewellery
Soha Ali Khan looks lovely in this pale blue kurta adorned with white embroidered floral york. She teamed it with matching pants
Sonali Bendre flaunted her elegant side in this subtle pink saree from Anavila. She teamed it with a white blouse and pearl jewellery
For more updates on Bollywood celebs and fashion, follow Pinkvilla