Celebs in flattering shades of blue

November 25,2020

First up, we have Malaika Arora who rocked this metallic blue classic Amit Aggarwal saree

Second, we have Ananya Pandey in a two-piece powder blue mini skirt and top looking too cute

Next up, we have this burst of blue look from Athiya Shetty in a chiffon pleated gown

Our most-loved Bebo donned a customised sky blue lehenga choli by Manish Malhotra

This blue Jade by Monica & Karishma ruffled sari draped by Mira Rajput is absolutely beautiful

We secretly want to steal Kiara’s Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika embellished ice blue skirt!

Alia Bhatt’s stunning blue sharara saree by Manish Malhotra is every bridesmaid’s dream outfit

We never knew grey-blue could look so gorgeous. This one from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s wardrobe is proof

Shopping for a lehenga? Take inspiration from Katrina’s sky-blue floral print lehenga

We couldn’t miss out on Aishwarya Bachchan’s embellished ink blue outfit by Manish Malhotra

