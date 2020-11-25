Celebs in flattering shades of blue

First up, we have Malaika Arora who rocked this metallic blue classic Amit Aggarwal saree
Second, we have Ananya Pandey in a two-piece powder blue mini skirt and top looking too cute
Next up, we have this burst of blue look from Athiya Shetty in a chiffon pleated gown
Our most-loved Bebo donned a customised sky blue lehenga choli by Manish Malhotra
This blue Jade by Monica & Karishma ruffled sari draped by Mira Rajput is absolutely beautiful
We secretly want to steal Kiara’s Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika embellished ice blue skirt!
Alia Bhatt’s stunning blue sharara saree by Manish Malhotra is every bridesmaid’s dream outfit
We never knew grey-blue could look so gorgeous. This one from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s wardrobe is proof
Shopping for a lehenga? Take inspiration from Katrina’s sky-blue floral print lehenga
We couldn’t miss out on Aishwarya Bachchan’s embellished ink blue outfit by Manish Malhotra