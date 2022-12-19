Heading 3

Celebs flaunting
radiant skin

Akriti
Anand

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

The actress religiously follows her skincare and the result is here

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Even after her delivery, the actress is maintaining her skin well

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

She is looking beautiful in a simple black colour tee

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is a huge fan of natural products and always applies fruits on her face

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She flaunts her cheekbone in the new picture

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress has beautiful skin as she shares a picture with no makeup on

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress loves to keep her skin makeup free

Ananya Panday

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress’s skin is shining in this picture as she shares a selfie

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She has beautiful skin and there is no doubt in it

Yami Gautam

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She has blemish free skin and in this picture it is seen well

Kiara Advani

