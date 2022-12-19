Celebs flaunting
radiant skin
Akriti
Anand
DEC 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The actress religiously follows her skincare and the result is here
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Even after her delivery, the actress is maintaining her skin well
Alia Bhatt
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She is looking beautiful in a simple black colour tee
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is a huge fan of natural products and always applies fruits on her face
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She flaunts her cheekbone in the new picture
Deepika Padukone
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress has beautiful skin as she shares a picture with no makeup on
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress loves to keep her skin makeup free
Ananya Panday
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The actress’s skin is shining in this picture as she shares a selfie
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She has beautiful skin and there is no doubt in it
Yami Gautam
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She has blemish free skin and in this picture it is seen well
Kiara Advani
